NEWS
PMB, Economic Team Hold Inaugural Meeting Today
President Muhammadu Buhari will today hold the first meeting with the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).
LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting would take place today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting comes a day after the president presented the 2020 budget to the National Assembly.
Experts have hailed the decision of the president to constitute the advisory council describing it as the right step in the right direction.
Recall that the EAC is made up of the following: Prof Doyin Salami as chairman, Dr. Mohammed Sagagi as vice-chairman, with Prof Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya , Dr Iyabo Masha , Prof Chukwuma Soludo , Mr Bismark Rewane as members.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Development Policy, Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu is the Secretary and member of the council.
Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said the advisory council would replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and would be reporting directly to the President.
“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.
“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,” he added.
MOST READ
NUC Chides African Countries Offering Degrees Less Than 2Yrs.
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
Finnish Embassy Hosts Obaseki, Seeks Partnership To Deepen Edo-BEST, TVET Reforms
59 Years After, Judiciary Still In Search Of Independence
2020 Budget: Gov Emmanuel Proposes N597,800billion Estimate
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
- OPINION20 hours ago
Prof. Osinbajo And His Hired Obituarists
- CRIME13 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Kogi East APC Stalwart, Halima Alfa Declares Support For Gov Bello
- FEATURED16 hours ago
2020 BUDGET SPEECH: Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation