NEWS
PMB Meets Members Of Economic Advisory Council
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja met behind closed doors with members of the recently constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EAC, which was constituted on Sept. 16, replaced the Economic Management Team (EMT), headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The functions of EAC, chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, include fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.
“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.
“The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,’’ an earlier statement by presidential aide, Femi Adesina said. (NAN)
