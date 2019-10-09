Put Ekiti Interests First, Fayemi Charges New Permanent Secretaries

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday sworn in four new Permanent Secretaries with the charge that they should consider the interests of Ekiti people above personal interests.

The Governor who vowed to continue executing policies that will entrench good governance and better the standards of living of the people urged them to shun sycophancy and unprofessionalism.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the new Permanent Secretaries into the State Civil Service on Wednesday, Fayemi said that would help them add value to government and enhance the standard of living of Ekiti people.

He said his administration was poised to justify the mandate of the electorate noting that the Civil Service as an important partner in translating the five pillars development agenda into reality

Represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor said the appointment of the quartet was aimed at repositioning the civil service for effective and efficient service delivery in tandem with good governance which was one of the five pillars of his administration’s development agenda.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mr. Tokunbo Alokan from Efon Alaaye, Mr. Ezekiel Adedipe from Ado Ekiti, Mr. Sola Ogunmiluyi from Ilupeju Ekiti and Mr. Kayode Akinola from Ode Ekiti.

The Governor who called on the new Permanent Secretaries to drive the transformation agenda of his administration in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) said his administration would continue to judiciously utilize the resources entrusted to its care.

Fayemi stressed that the loyalty of his administration was to the people of the state, whom he had demonstrated his resolve in the last one year to serve with honesty, diligence and sense of purpose.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, let me once again restate that our loyalty remains to the people of Ekiti whom we have vowed to serve in all honesty and every sense of purpose and we will remain true to that.

“The experience of the past twelve months has further strengthened our resolve that indeed Ekiti people deserve nothing but the best. The restoration agenda is on course and evidences abound that we are on the right course.

“In whatever you do, always consider the best interest of Ekiti State and Ekiti Kete far and above your personal interest, consequently we can build the society of our dreams and make Ekiti the pride of all.”

The Governor while promising not to relent in his quest to continuously motivate, encourage and empower the state civil service for optimal performance, emphasized the need for the newly appointed permanent secretaries to create a better working environment for civil servants under them.

Speaking on behalf of the new appointees, Mr. Tokunbo Alokan said the appointment would renew their commitment to government business, promising to key into the dream and vision of the Fayemi administration.