NEWS
U.N. Report Says U.S. Air Strikes On Afghan Drug Labs Unlawful, Hit Civilians
U.S. air strikes on alleged Taliban drug labs in Afghanistan in May killed or wounded at least 39 civilians, including 14 children, and violated international humanitarian law as the victims were non-combatants, a United Nations report said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) issued a statement rejecting the UN report and maintained that there were no casualties.
Air strikes on May 5 hit more than 60 sites in the western provinces of Farah and Nimroz, bordering Iran, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and UN Human Rights Office said in a joint report.
Aside from the 39 confirmed casualties, it said U.N. investigators were working to verify credible reports of at least 37 additional civilian casualties, mostly women and children.
“UNAMA has assessed that the personnel working inside the drug production facilities were not performing combat functions.
“They were, therefore, entitled to protection from attack, and could only have lost this protection if, and for such time, as they had been directly participating in hostilities,’’ the report said.
Since late 2017, U.S. forces have attacked sites believed to be used for processing drugs as part of efforts to cut off funds to the Taliban militant group.
Facilities that help fund parties, who are involved in war, are considered civilian objectives under international humanitarian law, and thus drug labs and their workers are unlawful targets, the report concluded.
The statement by the U.S. forces disputed the report’s findings and the legal analysis and methodology used by the UN.
Assessments by U.S. forces and Afghans conducted, after the strikes, determined there were no deaths or injuries to civilians, U.S. Forces said.
“USFOR–A is fighting in a complex environment against those who intentionally kill and hide behind civilians, as well as use dishonest claims of non-combatant casualties as propaganda weapons,’’ the statement said.
“USFOR–A took extraordinary measures to avoid the deaths or injuries of non-combatants.’’
The prevention of civilian casualties is a priority, but when they happen, they are due to the Taliban sheltering among civilians, said Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Afghan Defence Ministry, adding he was not speaking about this specific situation. (Reuters/NAN)
MOST READ
Police Confirm RCCG Pastor’s Abduction In Lafia
NDLEA Nabs 67-year-old Man Over Cannabis Cultivation In Gombe
Businessman In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Lover Of N2.5m
NHRC Calls For Urgent Action To Eliminate Gender-Based Violence
U.N. Report Says U.S. Air Strikes On Afghan Drug Labs Unlawful, Hit Civilians
Lagos To Host Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0
NUC Chides African Countries Offering Degrees Less Than 2Yrs.
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
- CRIME18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Kogi East APC Stalwart, Halima Alfa Declares Support For Gov Bello
- POLITICS19 hours ago
National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test
- FEATURED21 hours ago
2020 BUDGET SPEECH: Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
- NEWS21 hours ago
OXFAM Tasks Govts On Polices To Bridge Inequality Gap
- POLITICS5 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race