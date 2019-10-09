UBA Foundation To Reward Schools In Essay Competition

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, said its National Essay Competition 2019 will reward schools with highest entries.

UBA foundation commenced the 2019 edition of its annual National Essay Competition in Nigeria on October 8, 2019 to close on November 4, 2019.

Now in its ninth year, the essay competition, targeted at senior secondary school students in Nigeria is organised annually, as part of UBA Foundation’s education initiative which is aimed at promoting the reading culture and encouraging healthy and intellectual competition amongst secondary school students in Nigeria and across Africa.

At the media launch yesterday in Lagos, the chief executive officer, UBA Foundation, Mrs. Bola Atta, said the essay competition, which is in its ninth edition, will provide an opportunity for students in secondary schools across the country to put in their entries and to win prizes in the form of educational grants to study in any university of their choice on the African continent.

She stated that beginning from last year, the prize money increased significantly as the UBA Foundation emphasizes that education remains one of the foundation’s key initiatives.

The first prize for the UBA National Essay Competition is a N2 million educational grant, while the second and third prizes are N1.5 million and N1 million educational grants respectively.

Atta said, “To us at the Foundation, this is our drive to improve the quality of education across the continent. It is also our way of giving back to the society. The competition is a key aspect of our investment drive in human capital, as we seek to improve knowledge base, allow students to express themselves and write creatively.