Wadume: Panel Seeks Further Investigation

The Board of Inquiry (BOI) constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin to investigate the killing of three police officers and two civilians by troops of Nigerian Army in Ibi, Taraba State has blamed the incident on poor communication and infractions between personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and troops of the Nigerian Army.

The panel added that there was non-adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure by both parties involved in the incident.

In a statement by the Acting Director Defence Information (DDI) Col Onyeama Nwachukwu said the panel who submitted the report also recommended that the Nigerian Army (NA) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF) should further investigate Captain Tijani Balarabe, Sergeant Ibrahim Mohammed, Corporal Bartholomew Obanye, DCO Ibi Police Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aondoona Iorbee, and Inspector Aliyu Dadje for complacency and necessary disciplinary measures.

The report also recommended that further investigation be conducted on Hamisu Bala for gunrunning and possibly kidnapping, in order to prosecute the suspect.

The panel further recommended that the NA and NPF should bring anyone culpable to book in accordance with extant laws in order to forestall future occurrence.

The director added further, “The BOI recommended that the Services and other security agencies establish an Interagency Liaison Desk to include senior officers for timely resolution of future misdemeanor.”

Recall that following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for an immediate investigation into the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of three Nigeria Police Force (NPF) personnel and two civilians by troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) along Ibi-Wukari Road in Taraba State, the Chief of Defence Staff General AG Olonisakin constituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to investigate the incident.

The seven member BOI led by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Taiwo Olaiya as chairman, comprised of one representative each from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Police and Department of State Service.

After a thorough and painstaking investigation into the incident, the BOI submitted its report to the convening authority with recommendations to forestall future occurrences.