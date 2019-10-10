APC Cannot Get 20% Of Votes in Kogi, Bayelsa Polls – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boasted that All Progressives Congress (APC) and their governorship candidates cannot score up 20 percent of the votes in the November 16 Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship elections, respectively.

The PDP added that the APC will also fail to attain the statutory 25 percent of the votes in two-third of local governments of the states, as it cannot boast of genuine followership having failed to consolidate any foothold in the two states.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbodinyan said it is overwhelmingly evident that the PDP has the highest demography of members, supporters and volunteers in all the electoral units, wards and local governments, ready for the polls and not even the APC’s recourse to violence, blackmail, manipulations and rituals can sway the resolve of the people in both states.

Ologbodinyan who stated this in a statement added that there is already a consensus that APC’s candidates; the Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as well as David Lyon of Bayelsa State are no match for PDP’s versatile Engr. Musa Wada and cerebral Senator Douye Diri’s popularity in their respective

states.

“For the people of Kogi state, the November 16 election is a determined march for freedom; for inevitable emancipation from the stranglehold of the repressive, vindictive, exploitative and corrupt APC administration.

“The Kogi election is a direct referendum against Governor Yahaya Bello

whose administration has become synonymous with deprivation, poverty,

violence and death, most times by suicides.

November 16 is a date Governor Yahaya Bello must keep with the millions

he viciously deprived of their means of livelihood; a date with millions

who have suffered untold hardship over unpaid salaries and pensions; a

date with Kogi youths whose common patrimony he squandered in his

reckless wasteful misgovernance; indeed, nothing will deliver Governor

Bello from the crushing verdict of the ballot box.

“Our party therefore counsels Governor Bello to desist from his crude

blackmails and resort to thuggery, as he would soon realize that he is

now alone.

“In Bayelsa, the APC, having no toehold, is almost non-existent as the

people are already rallied behind our candidate, Senator Diri, in their

collective quest to consolidate on the good governance entrenched by

Governor Seriake Dickson.

“The APC should know that there is no way the people of Bayelsa will

contemplate allowing a party which has proven to be anti-people,

ideologically vacuous and corrupt, to be any where near their government

house,” the statement said.

The PDP therefore counseled the APC to end its pipe-dream of winning in

the two states as such is completely unattainable under the prevailing

reality.