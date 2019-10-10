As Tribunal Declares Ortom Winner Of Benue Gov’ship Poll

HEMBADOON ORSAR in this report writes on the jubilation and protest that greeted the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom at the Benue State, at Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday

The Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal which sat in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Monday affirmed Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the state.

This was against the expectation of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Barr. Emmanuel Jime. The APC synpathisers had believed that the APC would retrieve its alleged stolen mandate, from Ortom and the PDP.

While delivering its judgement, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the APC and Jime for lack of merit.

But in a swift reaction, Jime disclosed that his next line of action is to appeal the judgement. “We believe that the tribunal delivered the judgement in their wisdom but they did not deliver justice because there is a difference between judgement and justice. So, they delivered judgement, definitely not justice.

“We also have a duty to ensure that the hope and aspirations of the Benue people do not die, it is our responsibility to explore all the constitutional channels available for redress.

“I have already given instructions to my legal team to proceed for filing of notices and we are ready to conduct the appeal to its logical end,” he said.

Jime had filed a petition challenging the re- election of Ortom as winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Jime, in the petition alleged that the election was marred with irregularities, over-voting and substantial non- compliance with electoral act.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare him winner on the ground that he scored majority of the lawful votes cast during the polls, with a margin of 2,224 votes.

The tribunal had earlier ruled on the seven applications/ preliminary objections that were deferred during hearing to judgement day, that bother on pre-trial, smart card, introduction of new facts amongst others where five of them were ruled in favour of the APC, while PDP won two. During the hearing of the petition, Jime called 59 witnesses, while Ortom called only one witness and the electoral empire, INEC, did not call any.

In a 9- hour judgement delivered by chairman of the tribunal, Justice Henry Olusiyi, held that the petitioner’s witness statements were contradictory, unreliable and not credible.

According to him, the statements are incompetent frowning at their inability to identify documents and link them to the case which amounts to dumping the materials on the tribunal.

He also held that the petitioners failed to prove allegation of over-voting.

“Card reader can only be alternative and admissible if the National Assembly amends the Electoral Act to provide for it. Witnesses failed to prove allegation of over-voting to warrant the cancellation of votes in polling units.

“We are satisfied that the result sheet presented to us by INEC is a true representation of votes cast in the election. We find no merit whatsoever in the petition. We hold that the election of Governor Samuel Ortom by INEC is affirmed,” he declared.

The tribunal also refused the introduction of additional facts and four additional witness statements by the APC which was struck out in favour of the PDP.

According to the tribunal, the petitioners attempted to smuggle new facts, contrary to section 16(1)of the first schedule of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended.

In acknowledgment of the supreme hands of God in his victory at the poll and at the election petition tribunal, which upheld his election on Monday, Ortom has dedicated his victory to the people of Benue State, with a pledge to continually serve the people.

The governor, who was represented at the tribunal by his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom and the state deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abounu and his wife, Justice Mary Abounu after the pronouncement of the judgement around 7: 06pm went straight to the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Signs and Wonders Mega parish, Makurdi to give thanks to God.

However, Ortom in a statement through his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, described the judgement of the tribunal as a victory for the people of the state who elected him for a second term.

He stated that the verdict of the tribunal has confirmed the unanimous decision of Benue voters and has proven that his re-election was credible.

Ortom specifically commended his Legal Team for its sterling performance during proceedings of the tribunal to secure the mandate, declaring that the victory at the tribunal is for every Benue person. He further stressed that the task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people.

In the same vein, Ortom also extended a hand of fellowship to Jime and other contestants in the election, maintaining that “politics is over; now is time for governance,” even as he assured that his administration is willing to collaborate with Benue sons and daughters irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin.

He also reiterated the commitment of the present administration to the provision of selfless service to the people.

According to the results declared by INEC, Ortom polled a total votes of 434,473 to defeat Jime, who scored 345,155 votes .

While speaking to newsmen at the tribunal, Jime’s runningmate, Dr. Sam Ode, said they had raised genuine issues that would give them justice at the end of the day.

Ode further said that they do not have any personal issue against Ortom and commended the Benue people for their peaceful conduct during the polls.

“We are acting within the ambit of the law and until the declaration of Ortom is upturned we will cooperate with him and Benue citizens, what we need in Benue is development, peace and the welfare our citizens.

“So, we don’t have anything personal issue against Ortom, the issues we have are purely political and purely issues that borders on the welfare and future of Benue people. We are all partners in progress,” he said.