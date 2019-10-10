Charly Boy Loses Mother At 101 years

Entertainer Charly Boy has lost his mother to the cruel hands of death. She was aged 101.

The man, who is also called ‘Area Fada’ announced the death on Twitter on Thursday.

” I wish to announce the death of our Mother Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa nee Onumonu which occurred Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019″.

In other tweets, Charly Boy asked his mum to greet his Papa, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, who died in 2014 at the age of 96.

“I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess U didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I would have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.😭

“Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever”