Chartered Accountants Must Adjust To Changing Trends – Armstrong

In this interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja recently, the regional director, Middle East and Africa, for the Institute Of Chartered Accountants In England And Wales (ICAEW), Michael Armstrong, spoke on the need for chartered accountants in Nigeria and across the globe to be up-to-date with the changing times, rebuilding trust, collaborations, among others.

Transparency and objectivity are essential in the accounting profession. We know that the accounting profession globally has recently suffered accounting irregularities and scandals. You once mentioned that the profession has to re-establish public trust. How can this be done?

In recent years, the accounting profession has come under more and more scrutiny from people. Now the profession has to focus on rebuilding public trust. This is very important because if you go back in history, the accounting profession has always operated very much on trust and in these recent times, because of some well publicised failures, there is much more to be done.

I’m pleased to say that the whole accounting profession is now embracing this truth. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) are charting a course on how to entrench trust in the profession. This is being done in a number of ways including focusing on the quality of audit, and at the same time making sure that chartered accountants adhere to the standards and ethics that govern the profession. The public is right to hold chartered accountants to the highest standard of ethics.

One of the questions we should ask ourselves as when we’re looking at accounts, recording financial transactions and making strategic decisions is whether they are legal? But that is only part of the equation; to build trust, the mindset of the organisation needs to develop from the legalistic ‘can we do this’ to the more ethical ‘should we do this.’ That is what ethics is all about. As long as these basic things are not being undermined, we can be successful in our mission to rebuild public trust and make sure we earn that trust.

Collaborations have become very important in various professions, including in accountancy. Do you think collaborations have helped accounting, using the partnership between ICAEW and ICAN as an example?

As you mentioned, collaboration is indeed critically important. We are now in a global business world and certainly, for us to have sustainable relevance, it is important for chartered accountants to work together and collaborate. I’m delighted to say that ICAN has a strong understanding with my own institute, the ICAEW; under this, we agreed to collaborate, looking at best practices, making sure we share notes to benefit from the experience. This is a two-way process. It makes sense that some experiences in one sphere of business can be shared with others as well as for the benefit of the whole.

One of the challenges we have in our profession is to ensure the chartered accountants of tomorrow are motivated and excited by a vibrant profession.It is important to make the job interesting. Individuals have to prepare themselves extensively to make sure they have the right skill sets. And I would add to that, the skill set is not standing still, it’s developing over time. My own institute was established nearly 140 years ago, in 1880, but the principles remain the same, which are maintaining the highest professional standards and acting in the public interest . At the same time, a lot has changed – technology has changed how business is done. We’re making sure that young people entering the profession are excited by the opportunities that it provides.

With the increasing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the accounting industry, do you think human accountants would soon be out of jobs?

I get asked this question quite frequently. Of course, artificial intelligence is a game changer, not just for the accounting profession but for all of us in our society. I don’t fear artificial intelligence at all, as long as we all embrace it and equip ourselves for the future. I mentioned that my professional institute, ICAEW, has been around for about 140 years. In our time, we’ve seen many other disruptive technologies. You might talk about the invention of computers, or even accounting apps, the development of spreadsheets and Excel.

Professionally – trained chartered accountants like those of ICAN and ICAEW have the agility and ability to adapt, embrace and then build upon all the technology that is available. I’m confident that with the right training and positioning, not only would new chartered accountants have a great profession to uphold, they would leverage technology to achieve quality and public trust.

I am not frightened – we must make sure we embrace it.

With the ever-changing times, how can accountants keep up with the continued revised accounting standards while still staying true to the profession?

It is quite right to say that business models are changing all the time. There are principles of accounting standards that were set many years ago which continue to be relevant even today. However, with the onset of new ways of doing business, standards have to continually be reviewed, enhanced and developed.

We see new international financial reporting standards coming all the time. We see new international standards and auditing being developed to deal with the situation. But it’s fundamentally important that accountants maintain their skill set and continue their professional development. I know it’s important to ICAN as well and they continue to monitor the professional development of their members.

One new trend is proactive accounting that is, understanding the potential implications of any significant business initiative. Previously, the accounting function used to be reactive in nature – by recording transactions that have taken place. What are the benefits of this and how have global practitioners adopted this model?

The fundamental principles of preparing accounts depend on historic information. The good news is that artificial intelligence would be able to deal with the routine aspects, but there would still be a need for chartered accountants to be proactive, to look at future information to help them assess the way of how businesses develop and how accounting transactions would be recorded. However, they must also learn to make meaningful business decisions for the future.

An accountant must be proactive; their clients would expect and demand this rather than talking about historic issues which businesses are often well aware of, the chartered accountant is required to come to the table and offer advice proactively, looking at trends and different scenarios.

As holders of sensitive data, accountants are a popular target for security breaches. How can accountants ensure they maintain data security of their clients?

We know data is a valuable resource. Chartered accountants, who may be the custodian of their clients’ financial data, have to take extra care to make sure they don’t fall prey to hacking or malicious attempts targeting this information.

In the past, people were often a little bit lax in terms of changing passwords but now this is very important.The chartered accountant must continue to be up-to-date on modern developments exploited by cyber-criminals, to be ahead of the game. For example an accounting consultancy in Australia, Smithink, did a survey which covered a population of 183 accounting practices, and more than one-sixth of those practices had been hacked. It’s a real issue and the accountant must always be alert and take extra measures to secure data.

According to a new global study by Sage, 83 per cent of clients are demanding more (beyond data entry and processing) from their accountants today than five years ago. How can accountants meet their clients’ expectations?

I think it is a fascinating result from the survey. It’s a great challenge for professional chartered accountants to raise their game to meet. Clients would continue to expect more from their chartered accountant. Certainly, the days of only routinely preparing historical financial data are limited, though I think that will continue to be required. The accountant of tomorrow is required to be proactive, and that journey has already started.

You were in Nigeria for the first time last year as a speaker. This year, you are an attendee. What has been your experience?

I am fortunate to be attending the 49th Annual Accountants’ Conference organised by ICAN and the first thing I noticed was the huge number of attendees. There were more than 5,500 registrants for the conference. But it was not just the size that impressed me but the passion and enthusiasm of all involved in preparing for the conference, developing the material and getting the theme. The theme for this year’s conference was: ‘Building Nigeria for Sustainable Growth and Development,’ a very apt theme for a conference, and one which attendees wanted to be part of. I’m looking forward to future visits, to work and collaborate more closely with ICAN. I am pleased to say that we’re working closely to make sure that ICAN members who wish to join ICAEW members can do so through a simple process where they have the right experience. We are also working together with ICAN to make sure that we can also benefit from their skills and experience.