Closure Of Enugu Int’l Airport Raises Anger

The Deputy Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu has accused the Ministry of Aviation of abandoning the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, six weeks after its closure.

Okechukwu made this known while moving a motion of urgent public importance on the closure of the Airport.

The motion moved by Toby Okechukwu and 30 others stated that “on Aug. 24, 2019 FAAN closed down Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to allow for rehabilitation of the runway.

“In spite of the Dec. 2019 deadline which is fast approaching, no contractor has been mobilised to the site and no fund released for the rehabilitation,” Okechukwu said.

Also corroborating the claims, Patrick Asadu (PDP, Delta) said that the situation is contrary to the promise made to the region that it will be completed by December ending.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House, therefore, resolved to urge the House Committee on Aviation to work with the aviation ministry to ensure immediate commencement and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.