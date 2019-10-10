Desire To Develop Ekiti Responsible For My Frequent Absence – Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Thursday disclosed that the reason behind his frequent absence from the state was to source for technical and financial assistance needed to execute people-oriented projects in the state.

Fayemi who restated the need to make the state epicentre of development said his administration has been traversing the globe to explore every available opportunities to uplift the state.

This is just as the governor identified the development of entrepreneurship as a major solution to unemployment and various challenges facing the country in the health, housing, agriculture and security and other sectors of the economy.

He spoke on Thursday in Ikere-Ekiti, the headquarter of Ekiti South Senatorial District during a town hall meeting with representatives of all the six local government in the district.

The governor said that his efforts have been yielding positive results as various institutions has been showing interest in his development strives.

While noting the World Bank had released humongous funds to the state said his administration will leave no stone unturned to rebuild the state’s economy, resuscitate damaged infrastructures and return Ekiti to a prosperous land.

Fayemi disclosed that the consultative meeting was pertinent to get people’s inputs for the preparation of the 2020 appropriation bill and invariably captured in the budget.

He said the decision was predicted on the need to make government more responsible and responsive to the critical needs, yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

The governor said his administration remained resolute to return governance to grassroots in order to effect genuine socio-economic growth and development.

“I have not been staying in the state these days. I have been looking for money to finance people-oriented projects because i don’t have the funds.

“I am happy God has been answering our prayers. World Bank had just released humongous funds to finance constructions of 1000kms rural roads, model markets and other projects.

“In addition, the Federal Government has given me money to address the areas affected by flood”, he said

The governor while responding to the various requests of the communities which included security and other social amenities, assured that all requests will be included in the next year budgetary process.

“I assure every local government that their requests and demands will be carefully considered and accommodated in the 2020 budget,” he said.

In her remarks, the chairperson of the Steering Committee of the Entrepreneurship Week, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, said the planning committee was keen to explore ways in which the unique skills and talents of Ekiti people could be highlighted, not just for showcasing but to attract concrete support and investments.

The Ekiti State First Lady disclosed that a number of the participants of the programme would get various forms of empowerment and employment opportunities from institutions such as the Bank of Industry, AGMEIS and Longrich, while there will be revolving loans for local creative artisans in the pottery, mat weaving and aso oke sectors.

She expressed optimism that the programme would be a permanent feature in the State since “Ekiti people cherish hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industries, Mr Olusoga David urged the participants to make good use of all they would learn from the programme; saying that the programme is aimed at raising entrepreneurs in the State.