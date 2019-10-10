NEWS
Edo Govt Inaugurates Boards Of EDPA, ECTS, Others, On Oct. 11
The Edo State Government will on Friday, October 11, inaugurate the boards of the Edo Development and Property Authority and Edo City Transport Service.
The others to be inaugurated are the Edo State Health Management Board and the Board of Technical and Vocational Education.
In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the inauguration of the members of the boards whose appointments were earlier announced will hold at the Government House Banquet Hall, in Benin City, on Friday by 11am.
The EDPA board includes Isoken Omo from Ikpoba Okha as Executive Chairman-nominee, while Hon. Saturday Okosun (Esan North East); Mr Francis Dogo (Akoko Edo); Chief (Hon) Jacobson Nasamu (Etsako Central); Micheal Aigbekaen (Egor); Mr. Patrick Eregie (Oredo); Mr. Steve Oriakhi (Esan South East) are members-nominee.
For Edo City Transport Service, Pullen Itepu Osariemen from Esan South East is the Chairman-nominee; while Stanley Otabor (Uhunmwonde); Benson Osifo (Ikpoba Okha); Anthony Eremeh (Etsako Central); Monday Aigbekaen (Egor); Ohikhia Moses (Owan East) Osamudiamen Oriafoh (Esan Central) are members-nominee.
Dr. Christopher Adesotu from Ovia South West is the Chairman-nominee of the state’s Technical & Vocational Education Board; while Monday Osas Igbinigie (Orhiomwon); Best Oseh (Igueben), and Paul Igili (Owan West) are members-nominee.
While Dr. Hamilton E. Ehijiator from Esan West is the Chairman-nominee of the state’s Health Management Board, Nurse Sunday Airnugha (Owan East); Raymond Ehikioya (Esan Central) and Efosa Irorere Igunbor (Orhionmwon) are members-nominee.
MOST READ
I Have Made Best Use Of Amosun’s Budget For 2019 – Abiodun
Obaseki Remains Leader Of Edo APC, Says Gov’s Aide
Charly Boy Loses Mother At 101 years
FG Committed To Lift 100m Out Of Extreme Poverty- PMB’s Aide
Wase Applauds NIMET Prompts Alert On Floods, Others
Prof Uduma Appointed NOUN New DVC
Desire To Develop Ekiti Responsible For My Frequent Absence – Fayemi
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
No Going Back On Oct 16 Strike, Labour Tells FG
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
TETFund, Model For Intervention Agencies In Nigeria – Bogoro
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty, PMB Tells New Economic Team
-
EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Hastening HYPPADEC Takeoff
-
COLUMNS17 hours ago
Mugabe: The End Of An Era
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Dissecting PMB’s 2020 Budget
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Randy Lecturers Risk 5-year Jail Term