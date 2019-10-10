EFCC Secures Order To Keep Maina, Son For 14 Days

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a court order of a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, to detain former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina and his son, Faisal, in its custody for 14 days.

He will remain in EFCC custody pending the conclusion of ongoing investigation.

The order was sequel to an exparte application by the anti-graft agency.

The court, however, noted that the order was subject to review if necessary.

Maina and his son were arrested at an Abuja hotel by the Department of State Services (DSS) and were subsequently handed to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution on allegations of fraud and money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion.

Before he was handed over to the commission last Wednesday, Maina had been evading arrest for over four years.

He had been charged alongside a former head of service, Steve Oronsaye, Osarenkhoe Afe, Fredrick Hamilton and Global services limited, before a federal high court on 24 counts bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining cash by false pretence.

