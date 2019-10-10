Hastening HYPPADEC Takeoff

Almost one decade after the passage of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Commission (HYPPADEC) bill into law, the Commission is yet to commence operation.

HYPPADEC was established to plan and implement projects for the physical development of hydroelectric power producing areas and to tackle the ecological problems associated with operation of hydroelectric dams in the member states.

We recall that it was former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who assented to the Bill establishing the Commission on August 27, 2010.

Specifically, the law empowers the Commission to formulate policies and guidelines for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas and, conceive, plan and implement, in accordance with set rules, projects and programmes for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas.

Other responsibilities of the Commission include carrying out survey of hydroelectric power producing areas in order to ascertain measures which are necessary to promote physical development and identify factors inhibiting the development of the hydroelectric power producing areas.

Additionally, the Commission is empowered by the law to tackle ecological problems that arise from overloading of dams in the affected areas and advice federal and state governments on the prevention and control of floods and environmental hazards.

Perhaps, it was in appreciation of its strategic importance that the then National Assembly gave the bill establishing the Commission the deserved consideration culminating in its eventual passage.

But years after, and in spite of the optimism and euphoria that greeted the passage of the law establishing HYPPADEC, the Commission which covers five states of Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau and Kebbi, has not been constituted so as to start functioning.

What is delaying the takeoff of this all important Commission? With all the ecological challenges confronting communities around the hydroelectric dam areas, shouldn’t government speed up the process of inaugurating the Commission?

We recall that funds were earmarked in the 2016 and 2017 Appropriation Acts and released to the ministry of power, works and housing, for the takeoff of the Commission.

In 2017, the Bukola Saraki-led Senate, in one of its deliberations during plenary, decried the delay in the takeoff of the Commission and insisted that such was no longer acceptable since funds have been released for its takeoff.

Consequently, the then Senate mandated its committees on power, steel development and metallurgy and public accounts to summon National Electric Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), some DISCOs and GENCOs to render detailed account of funds collected on behalf of HYPPADEC.

Strangely, the report of the committees was not made public!

Only recently, the Niger State government demanded immediate take off of the Commission to cushion the effect of the hardship some communities with ecological problems as a result of the hydro dams are facing.

Understandably, the state government decried untold hardship arising from the non-establishment of the Commission.

Although an office complex to serve as headquarters of the Commission was provided by the Niger State government, the federal government appears to be foot-dragging in constituting the Governing Council and appoint a management team for the takeoff of the commission.

It is lamentable to note that communities around the hydroelectric dams suffer ecological challenges including flooding and other disasters.

Mid last month, flood submerged no fewer than 150 communities in Kogi State. The havoc came on the heels of similar one on six communities in Shiroro and Lapai local government areas of Niger State after heavy rains which lasted more than 12 hours. It is disasters like these that the HYPPADEC is expected to address.

Perhaps this explains why the call for inauguration of HYPPADEC continues to gather momentum.

Like the recently constituted North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that came into effect before it, HYPPADEC is a necessity of our time.

NEDC aims to address the challenges occasioned by the long years of insurgency which ravaged the North East while NDDC is to address the peculiar challenges of the Niger Delta communities.

Indeed, government did the needful by not wasting time in giving life to both the NEDC and the NDDC. There is, therefore, the need to adopt similar gesture for HYPPADEC.

Without any prevarication, communities around hydro dams deserve the presence of HYPPADEC to address their peculiar needs.

We are of the opinion that giving life to the Commission is not just urgent but timely and demands that all machinery must be put in motion for its full takeoff.