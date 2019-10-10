House Will Empower Lottery Commission – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House was ready to empower the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) through enabling legislation to empower it to generate more revenue.

Gbajabiamila states this yesterday, when he received management of the commission led by the chairman of its board, Alhaji Ibikunle Fatai.

He stated that the House was willing to come up with relevant laws that would make Nigeria generate more revenue to fund her annual budgets.

“Yours is a very important agency in terms of revenue generation. As you know, this time, revenue generation is key for us to be able to finance our budget the way we want to finance it. So, yours is a very important agency in terms of government expenditure,” he said.

While responding to request by the Governing Board of NLRC, for amendment of its establishing laws, Gbajabiamila said there was need to know what is obtainable in the industry.

“On the amendment of the enabling law, of course, law is very dynamic. Anytime there’s a need to amend the law to optimise and maximise the efficiency and your revenue profile, we are going to be very willing and ready to do that. But we need to know what the problems are, where you need to plug the holes.

“On the Central Monitoring System, I know you have a lot of court cases right now. From what I have come to understand as the issue of Central Monitoring System, I think those things were left behind by the past administration

“There’s also the nagging issue of state versus federal on who has the constitutional power to give permits and licenses to collect revenue.

“In spite of these challenges you were bedeviled with, I want to commend you, because you have been able to raise your revenue to a very considerable extent.

“Yes, considerable, but we are not there yet because we can go higher. Whatever is going to be required like the Central Monitoring System, to help you get to that point where yours, a stand-alone agency that generates a good percentage of our revenue, then we will definitely do that.

“This is because right now, without that, there are so many leakages. So many players out there, who under-report to you what they are generating. So we have to do this in accordance with international best practices. That is why as a House, we have to put those laws in place,” Gbajabiamila said.