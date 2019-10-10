I Have Made Best Use Of Amosun’s Budget For 2019 – Abiodun

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun on Thursday said his administration has made the best use of the year 2019 Appropriation Law prepared by his predecessor in office, Ibikunle Amosun notwithstanding that it fell short of his electioneering campaign promises for the people of the state.

The governor also assured that the views, comments and criticisms of all the stakeholders in the state will be expressly reflected in the preparation of the year 2020 Budget estimates being prepared by his administration towards achieving the desired outcomes.

Abiodun spoke during the town hall meeting held in Ijebu – Ode aimed towards harnessing the contributions and inputs of citizens as well as other stakeholders across all the critical sectors of the state’s economy into the year 2020 budget preparation.

Speaking at the event, which had in attendance, traditional, religious and political leaders, trade and market associations, professional bodies, Civil Society Organisations as well as Student Unions movements among others, Abiodun said the year 2019 budget prepares by the former governor failed to consider the “Building our Future Together” mantra his administration which he explained was tailored towards ensuring strategic allocation of resources to projects and programmes that will make impacts on lives of the citizens.

“Let me mention here that though the current 2019 Budget prepared by the immediate past administration was obviously not designed with the Building Our Future Together Agenda of our Administration in mind.

“We have made the best use of that budget to deliver on our campaign promises across our dear state.

The governor however, solicited the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders towards achieving a glorious state which all citizens and residents are collectively dreaming of.

He emphasised that the year 2020 budget prepared by his administration would achieve sustainable development owing to the fact that the people themselves are the initiators of its developmental plans.

“I assure all that this is not just a talk shop as we will take copious notes of all your comments, recommendations, proposals and even critique”.

“I wish to reiterate that you own this government; the government is all about you. Therefore, I enjoin you to take maximum advantage of the platform and come out, in large numbers, to express your views and aspirations”.

In his contribution at the event, the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona called on the governor to consider the Cost Benefit Analysis (CBA) and objectives of all projects and their benefits to the citizens before embarking on such project.

Represented by the Dagburewe of Idowa: Obama Yinusa Adekoya, Awujale also advocated for better and improved welfare of traditional rulers in the state towards the year 2020 budget preparation.

Other stakeholders who contributed at the meeting want the state government to prioritise intervention on security, both intra and inter-city roads as well as tap into the advantage and opportunities that abound in the state waterways, particularly the abandoned Olokola Deep Sea project abandoned by the previous administrations in the state.

But responding to their demands, governor Abiodun promised that his administration will take copious notes of all comments and recommendations brought forward by the people of the Senatorial district in the preparation of the budget.