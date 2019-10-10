NEWS
I Will Carry Everybody Along – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received at the State House, Abuja, some of the ministers who served with him as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.
The president recalled “how we got things done then,” because it was a military administration, and pledged to “carry everyone along on my last lap as a democratically elected leader.”
President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, thanked the former ministers “for being consistently in touch” and particularly lauded the military for building Abuja a new federal capital for the country.
A minute’s silence was observed in memory of those who had passed on among the former ministers.
Leader of delegation, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who served as minister of external affairs, said the team came to congratulate the president on his achievements in security, foreign affairs, anti-corruption, education, and many others.
“We were appointed 35 years and nine months ago. Eighteen of us were sworn in. Your leadership was firm, but you also gave us free hand to operate. You knew what each person was doing. We will never forget the opportunity you gave us. We remain patriots,” Professor Gambari said.
He commended the president on the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council, adding that the same should be considered for security and foreign affairs.
Other former ministers in the team were Major General Muhammed Magoro, Dr Emmanuel Nsan, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakima Abdullah, and Brig-Gen Ahmed Abdullahi, Communications.
MOST READ
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
Sanwo-Olu Has Shown He’s Capable – Razak
As Tribunal Declares Ortom Winner Of Benue Gov’ship Poll
Dissecting PMB’s 2020 Budget
Ending Barriers To HIV Testing, Treatment
Dangers Of Uncontrolled Population Growth
Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty, PMB Tells New Economic Team
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
FG Proposes New PIB, Project Earnings Of $500m To NASS
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
PMB’s Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Insurers, Banks Target N270bn Premium From Imported Cargoes
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto