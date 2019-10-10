IGP Adamu Laments Effects Of Terrorism, Kidnappings

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has lamented the effects of terrorism, kidnappings and other criminal activities on the limited logistics, manpower and assets of the police force, hence, the need for community policing model.

The IGP, who made the statement during a visit to the Force headquarters, Abuja, by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said in order to curb the security challenges, he introduced community policing model, which he said involved the engagement of citizens in identifying and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats as they affected their localities.

He noted that the community policing officers would be deployed to complement the conventional policemen in law enforcement functions within their localities by performing low-risk and non-sensitive duties.

According to him, “Aside the threat of terrorism, we are currently grappling with series of high-profile crimes that constitute major threats to our national security. These include banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime, small and light arms proliferation and sundry transnational crimes.

“The dynamics of crime in the country has over time become increasingly complex due largely to the impact of technology, global terrorism, socio-economic variables and other security situations within the African continent. All these have combined to put pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other operational assets of the Nigeria Police.”

The IGP expressed the belief that the policing framework would free up police personnel that hitherto performed high risk functions and enhance the police manpower profile in relation to deployment in frontline operational duties.

IGP Adamu, who stated that the community policing approach would be complemented by the intelligence-led and technology-driven policing strategies in order to present a potent method to the management of internal security threats in the most pro-active and professional manner; also noted that to effectively tackle the identified challenges, his vision was to evolve a police force that was guided by the rule of law, pro-active operationally, and one that would engage cutting-edge technology in all components of policing functions.