Infrastructure Decay: Engage Engineers, NSE Tells FG 

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has called on the federal government to engage the services of Nigerian engineers in proffering solutions to decaying healthcare infrastructure, poor agricultural yields and the challenges of poverty that are confronting the nation.

The president of NSE, Engr. Adekunle Mokuolu hinted this in Abuja during the 27th October lecture, organised by NSE, with the theme, ‘Agricultural Engineering: The Brain Box for Food Sovereignty and National Development’.

He maintained that the lecture would set agenda for Nigeria’s policy makers, such that it would guarantee a revolution in the agricultural sector of the economy.

Mokuolu hinted that the October lecture was instituted as a platform to articulate NSE’s position on issues of public interest as well as propagate the relevance of engineers and engineering profession in pertinent sectors of the economy.

He noted that NSE is a reservoir of engineering personnel that are well equipped and trained to solve myriads of problems especially the development of infrastructure and related policies.

Mokuolu emphasised that Olorunfemi fought hard to retain the hosting rights of the World Engineering Conference on Sustainable Infrastructure (WECSI 2014), which was organised in collaboration with World Federation of Engineering Organisation’s (WFEO).

He recalled how branches and divisions of NSE were mandated to institute and execute Nigerian content workshops across the country, likewise the advocacy for the replication of the Nigerian content development act in all sectors of the economy during Olorunfemi’s tenure.

The president disclosed that Olorunfemi had insisted that only made-in-Nigeria products would be procured for official use at the national secretariat of NSE; such as computers and accessories, conference materials, official vehicles and other appliances.

Responding, the former president of NSE, Engr. Ademola Isaac Olorunfemi pointed out that Nigeria is wobbling and struggling due to the failure of agriculture, adding that no country can be totally independent without being food sovereign.

He harped on the need to restore agriculture engineering directorate in the ministry, even as he faulted the employment and patronage of expatriates at the detriment of Nigerian citizens.

Olorunfemi encouraged stakeholders to recognize and patronize made-in-Nigeria products, while seeking for the review of engineering curriculum.