Insecurity: Troops Intensify Operations As 5 B/Haram Members Surrender

The Nigerian Army says about five Boko Haram members have surrendered out of hunger, as troops intensify operations blocking their supply.

Coordinator of the Nigerian Army Operations Media Col Aminu Iliyasu in statement said the terrorists surrendered following troops of Operation Lafiya Dole’s intensified bombardments of their identified locations and blockade of the criminals’ crossing points and escape routes.

Iliyasu made this disclosure as an update of the various ongoing operations covering from the 1st and 8th of October 2019. He noted that significant achievements have been made so far.

He further explained that in the North East theatre, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE intensified bombardment of identified Boko Haram criminals locations and blockade of the criminals’ crossing points and escape routes, making more criminal insurgents giving up their indignant acts of criminality and surrendering to troops.

He noted that the sobriety was further exacerbated by hunger resulting from the blockade of their supply routes, arrest of their Logistics suppliers and collaborators as well as incessant artillery bombardments of their criminal hideouts.

“Accordingly, five marauding Boko Haram criminals surrendered to troops of 3 Battalion in Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa respectively.

“ During preliminary interrogation, the surrendered insurgents revealed that hunger and unending bombardments of their hideouts left them with no choice than to escape from them,” he said.’’