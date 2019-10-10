NEWS
Insecurity: Troops Intensify Operations As 5 B/Haram Members Surrender
The Nigerian Army says about five Boko Haram members have surrendered out of hunger, as troops intensify operations blocking their supply.
Coordinator of the Nigerian Army Operations Media Col Aminu Iliyasu in statement said the terrorists surrendered following troops of Operation Lafiya Dole’s intensified bombardments of their identified locations and blockade of the criminals’ crossing points and escape routes.
Iliyasu made this disclosure as an update of the various ongoing operations covering from the 1st and 8th of October 2019. He noted that significant achievements have been made so far.
He further explained that in the North East theatre, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE intensified bombardment of identified Boko Haram criminals locations and blockade of the criminals’ crossing points and escape routes, making more criminal insurgents giving up their indignant acts of criminality and surrendering to troops.
He noted that the sobriety was further exacerbated by hunger resulting from the blockade of their supply routes, arrest of their Logistics suppliers and collaborators as well as incessant artillery bombardments of their criminal hideouts.
“Accordingly, five marauding Boko Haram criminals surrendered to troops of 3 Battalion in Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa respectively.
“ During preliminary interrogation, the surrendered insurgents revealed that hunger and unending bombardments of their hideouts left them with no choice than to escape from them,” he said.’’
MOST READ
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
Sanwo-Olu Has Shown He’s Capable – Razak
As Tribunal Declares Ortom Winner Of Benue Gov’ship Poll
Dissecting PMB’s 2020 Budget
Ending Barriers To HIV Testing, Treatment
Dangers Of Uncontrolled Population Growth
Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty, PMB Tells New Economic Team
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
FG Proposes New PIB, Project Earnings Of $500m To NASS
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
PMB’s Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Insurers, Banks Target N270bn Premium From Imported Cargoes
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto