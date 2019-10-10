NEWS
Lady Escapes Lynching Over Manhood Snatching In Lagos
A yet-to-be-identified young lady on Thursday escaped lynching by an irate mob over alleged snatching of manhood of three men in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus at Onipanu Bus Stop in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the incident, reports that the young lady escaped death as irate mob and BRT passengers pounced on her over the allegation.
An eye witness and passenger in the bus, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that a man suddenly raised the alarm that his manhood had disappeared immediately the young lady touched him in the bus.
She added that two other men standing close to the first man almost immediately raised the same alarm, after feeling their organs
The eyewitness added that the bus driver had to take all the occupants of the bus to Onipanu Police Station to report the incident
Speaking to NAN at the police station, an unidentified police officer, confirmed the incident and said that the police were on top of the situation.
NAN reports that the three affected men were taken to undisclosed hospital for confirmation of their claims. (NAN)
