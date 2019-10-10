CRIME
NDLEA Nabs 90 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Niger
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 90 suspected drug traffickers in Niger between January and September, this year.
Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, the state commander of the agency, made this known in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.
Egwunwoke said that the suspects were arrested with over 3429.9953kg suspected to be cannabis sativa and psychotropic in different parts of the state.
“We have so far succeeded in convicting 40 persons while the remaining cases are still pending at various courts.
“The agency will not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers and traffickers in the state, and the nation at large,” Egwunwoke said.
She urged the public to always report any suspicious activity or individual to relevant authorities to enable the agency rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crimes.
“We have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders as well as stakeholders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those engaging in illegal drug business in their neighbourhood,” she said. (NAN)
