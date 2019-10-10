The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has advocated the need for complete overhaul of construction industry for enhanced service delivery to Nigerians.

This is even as the institute called on federal government to establish the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), that would comprise of experienced professionals in the construction industry, towards the implementation of cross-cutting policies within the built sector.

The President of NIQS, QS Obafemi Onashile disclosed this in Abuja at the 50th anniversary celebration of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), commissioning of the institute’s 5-storey building and launching of the institute’s history book.

Onashile lamented that the construction industry is bedeviled with mounting challenges such as building collapse, injuries and death on construction sites, non-payment of contractors and consultants fees, environment degradation, housing deficit, high cost of construction and shortage of artisans, that had resulted to stunted growth in the Industry.

He pointed out that if the NIQS draft bill to ‘Assure and Control Construction Industry Payments’ is signed into law, that it would assist in eradicating corruption in the industry due to legal recognition and respect for construction contracts and payment obligations.

Recall that the institute had earlier submitted a draft bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for onward presentation to the legislature on the need to overhaul the construction industry.

Onashile emphasised that unclear delineation of professional functions amongst construction experts within government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) is emboldening corruption on execution of projects, with negative consequences on the economy.

The president lamented that the current practice in the industry where designers act as cost advisers should be eradicated if Nigeria would compete favourably with other countries.

To this end, he stated that Quantity Surveyors (QS) should be allowed to undertake cost management of all government projects like refineries, roads and bridges, marine and harbour works, airport runways and terminal buildings, while engineers should focus and deliver on designs and implementations of such projects.

According to him, “In situations where QS are excluded from performing the role of cost advisers/managers, the cost management of such projects become arbitrarily done by provisions being made in the contracts, which can be over bloated”.

This he said is one of the reasons for undue high construction costs or under-provided funds, thereby leading to project frustrations, poor quality works and discouragement of the parties”

On his part, chairman of the occasion, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) while unveiling the NIQS head office building, applauded the institute for promoting professionalism in the construction Industry.

Danjuma who was represented by Gen Tunde Ogbeha (rtd) was optimistic that the history book would value to student’s studying quantity surveying in various institutions across the country.

Also speaking, writer of the history book, Prof Enoch Oyedele said that the reason Nigeria is battling with infrastructure deficit is due to non-inclusion of Quantity Surveyors (QS) in heavy construction projects.

He pleaded with all levels of government to integrate QS in cost management, describing them as the auditors of the construction industry.