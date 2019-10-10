EDUCATION
Prof Uduma Appointed NOUN New DVC
The Governing Council of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has approved the recommendation of Senate for the appointment of Prof. Uduma Orji Uduma of the Department of philosophy as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic).
The Chairman of the Council, Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, OFR who announced this in Abuja yesterday, said the university is also making massive strides within the last few months.
He said it is also gratifying to note the increasing number of enrolment in NOUN. “The figures for second semester registration by zone indicated that 58 percent of those taking examinations in NOUN are female. This is commendable as it provides women with an opportunity for gaining world class ends at their right place and their pace.”
Okebukola noted that the government of Belarus has also requested the permission of NOUN to hold an education fairb in December 2019, due to the importance of the institution as a national nerve center for educational dissemination and quality assurance.
He commended the government of President Muhammadu Buharn, GCFR as well as the Honourable
Mnister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu for the uncomon support for the
development of the University while appreciating the guidance it has been having from time to time from the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed
“Council is grateful to the Management of TETFund. Through TETFund
nterventon, the university is witnessing an increasing number of infrastructures
o within the main campus in Jabl, as well as other states across the
Federation, We urge TETFund to continue this laudable effort of ensuring that education reaches our target of one million Nigerians in the next few years. We are already half-way there, since our current enrolment is 550,000.
“Council reiterates its unflinching confidence in the leadership of the Vice-
Chancelor, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu who has embarked on a massive series of reforms and innovations that is attracting the attention of the world. In
particular, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu.”
He further added that the University Senate has approved a whole ra GE of new undergraduate and postgraduate academic programmes in order to provide more opportunities to thousands of Nigerians who would not have been able to study these programmes due to their individual circumstances.
MOST READ
NEWS1 min ago
I Have Made Best Use Of Amosun’s Budget For 2019 – Abiodun
NEWS43 mins ago
Obaseki Remains Leader Of Edo APC, Says Gov’s Aide
NEWS45 mins ago
Charly Boy Loses Mother At 101 years
NEWS52 mins ago
FG Committed To Lift 100m Out Of Extreme Poverty- PMB’s Aide
NEWS2 hours ago
Wase Applauds NIMET Prompts Alert On Floods, Others
EDUCATION2 hours ago
Prof Uduma Appointed NOUN New DVC
NEWS2 hours ago
Desire To Develop Ekiti Responsible For My Frequent Absence – Fayemi
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
No Going Back On Oct 16 Strike, Labour Tells FG
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
TETFund, Model For Intervention Agencies In Nigeria – Bogoro
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty, PMB Tells New Economic Team
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Hastening HYPPADEC Takeoff
- FEATURES17 hours ago
Dissecting PMB’s 2020 Budget
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Mugabe: The End Of An Era
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Randy Lecturers Risk 5-year Jail Term