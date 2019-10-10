Prof Uduma Appointed NOUN New DVC

The Governing Council of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has approved the recommendation of Senate for the appointment of Prof. Uduma Orji Uduma of the Department of philosophy as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic).

The Chairman of the Council, Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, OFR who announced this in Abuja yesterday, said the university is also making massive strides within the last few months.

He said it is also gratifying to note the increasing number of enrolment in NOUN. “The figures for second semester registration by zone indicated that 58 percent of those taking examinations in NOUN are female. This is commendable as it provides women with an opportunity for gaining world class ends at their right place and their pace.”

Okebukola noted that the government of Belarus has also requested the permission of NOUN to hold an education fairb in December 2019, due to the importance of the institution as a national nerve center for educational dissemination and quality assurance.