Wase Applauds NIMET Prompts Alert On Floods, Others

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase has hailed the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), for its prompt alerts and information on floods and other meteorological services which would have caused devastative effect on Nigerians.

Receiving the management team of the agency, led by the Director General Prof. Sani Mashi in his office, Wase said those alerts have saved the lives of many Nigerians and as well as their properties.

Wase noted that in the past, Nigerians suffered a lot due to lack of information on flooding and other natural disasters, adding that the country has moved forward from where it use to be largely due to the contribution of NIMET.

He assured the agency of the National Assembly’s readiness to support them in delivering best services to the country.

Earlier, the Director General of the agency, Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, lamented the agency’s lack of observation stations where they are expected to collect data for at least 9,300 station across Nigeria, adding that Nigeria with 9,330 square kilometres requires one station for every one hundred kilometres to be able to collect date accurately.

Mashi informed that the country currently has less than 200 stations, which according to him, are inadequate, implication of which means Nigerian is greatly under observed.

He lamented lack of funds as the greatest challenge facing the agency, urging National Assembly to come to their aid.

The NIMET boss assured the Deputy Speaker that his agency will continue to do its best to provide meteorological services to Nigerians despite the challenges being face by the agency.