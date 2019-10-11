NEWS
Armed Bandits Sack Villages For Food, Petroleum Products
Armed bandits in some communities of Shororo local government area of Niger State, have resorted to ransacking villages and dispossessing villagers of food items and petroleum products to fuel their machines. LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the desperate way the bandits go after food stuff is an indication that they are short in supply.
It was gathered that the Armed bandits stormed, Gyaramiya, Bataron Jatau and Bataron Waziri communities around 10.00 o’clock in the morning yesterday, looking for food without arming themselves but instructed villagers to move to Allawa. The armed bandits, according to eyewitness, took away food stuff and petroleum products from the affected villages as over 1,200 displaced people from the three communities are in Alawa looking for shelter and food.
The district head of Alawa, Ibrahim Salihu, confirmed the influx of the people from the communities, and the activities of the bandits.
