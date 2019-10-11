Army Arrests Boko Haram Chief Driver, 9 Others In Borno

The Nigerian Army, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) yesterday, arrested 10 members of the Boko Haram terrorists at pulka, in Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

Among the 10 terrorists arrested is Alhaji Bukar Modu alias Bukar China, the Boko Haram chief driver, who has been evading arrest despite various operations in the northeast.

A security source in the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole recalled that Bukar China’s photo was the number 89th in the published list of 100 most wanted terrorists published by the Nigeria military some years ago.

The source said while many of the wanted top members of the Boko Haram were either arrested or killed, Bukar-China, who earns mastery in driving Hulux jeeps mounted with anti-aircraft guns, continued to evade arrest.

“He is adjudged to be among the most senior members of the Boko Haram,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a statement by the military reads that: “gallant troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with members of Civilian Joint Task Force on clearance operations on October 9, 2019, arrested 10 members of BHT in Pulka Borno State.

“One of the arrested terrorists, Alhaji Bukar Modu alias Modu China (chief driver) was declared wanted on Serial 89 of NA wanted list.”

Bukar-China was seen in a video being blindfolded alongside nine others.

He confessed to be part of many attacks and operations of the Boko Haram, including the sack of Bama about four years ago.