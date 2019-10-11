As Taekwondo Game Blossoms In Kebbi

Taekwondo is one game that seems uninteresting on first encounter. However, the recent construction of a state-of-the-art arena for the sport in Kebbi State is drawing youths of the state to the game, Yayha Sarki writes.

It is a known reality that taekwondo is not a popular sport in Nigeria. But in the last few years, the sport is gaining grounds among youths in Kebbi State especially after an arena was built in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, for the sport.

The growing popularity of taekwondo in the state did not come by accident but rather by sheer love for the game, hard work, patriotism and a quest by a single individual to initiate and promote the sport. In his modest contribution to games and humanity, Abdullahi Saidu Baba, the Grandmaster, as he is called and chairman, Kebbi State Taekwondo Association, used his personal resources running into millions of naira, to establish the Taekwondo Arena, where youths gladly go to exhibit their talents.

Today, over 2000 youths have embraced taekwondo as a game and hobby in the state. It is gratifying to note that youths of the state have excelled in various national and international Taekwondo competition wining laurels for the state and country in general, irrespective of origin or religion.

Taekwondo is a Korean martial arts characterised by its emphasis on head height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks and fast kicking techniques. The game is a combative sport and was developed during the 1940s and 1950s by Korean martial artists with experience in martial arts such as Karate, Chinese martial arts, and indigenous Korean martial arts traditions such as Taekkyon, Subak and Gwonbeop.

As an indication of the popularity and acceptability of taekwondo in Kebbi State, the state recently hosted a taekwondo international tournament, ‘Agoma International Taekwondo Open Festival, Kebbi 2019,’ from October 2 to 5, 2019, at the newly constructed arena at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi.

Ten teams from 10 states in Nigeria took part in the tournament. There were also teams from other African countries including teams from Ghana, Niger, Benin, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Cameroon, who also participated in the event.

The three-day tournament was dominated by youths of the state who won most of the trophies.

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku, who was the special guest of honour at the event, was represented by his deputy, Samaila Yombe Dabai, who declared the games open.

In his speech, the governor assured that his administration was ready to give both moral and financial support to sports associations in the state. He also promised to redouble efforts in providing conducive atmosphere for sporting activities in the state to enable them interested youths realise their dreams.

‘‘We will continue to give emphasis to youth empowerment and sports development for the benefit of our talented youths to prosper both at local, national and international level.”

The governor further assured all the participating nations, associations, clubs and officials of their safety throughout the duration of the tournament while commending the state’s chairman of Teokwondo Association of Nigeria, Abdullahi Saidu Baba, for his efforts in developing the sport and single handedly constructing an arena for the sport in the state.

One of the notable dignitaries at the event was Nigeria’s Olympics silver medalist in taekwondo and the CEO of the event, Peters Emma Oghenejobo, who expressed happiness in the fact that Kebbi has the first taekwondo high performance center in the whole of Africa.

He opined that Kebbi is ranked the number one taekwondo state in Nigeria with the highest record of laurels at many competitions.

Oghenejobo also commended Baba for putting his personal resources to construct an arena just to develop talents in Kebbi youths. According to Oghenejobo, the investment in taekwondo by the chairman of the game’s association in the state, has triggered tremendous acceptance of the game in the hearts of youths in the state.

“I must say that the years of hard work and patriotism put up by the chief organiser, Abdullahi Baba, in building the arena and luring youths to like the game, has really changed their lives and the game has played significant role in keeping them from the streets.

“The chairman, I must commend you for giving your effort in the development and promotion in Kebbi State.”

On his part, the Grandmaster noted that it was his love and passion for the game that drove him to invest in it as a means to positively touch the lives of youths in the state.

He narrated that over 2000 youths across the state have now embraced the game as seen in the recent Taekwondo Agoma competition which Kebbi hosted.

“The event was organised to bring athletes together and give them exposure especially our local athletes, so that they can meet with national and international participants. And we called the competition ‘Agoma.’”

Some of the youths in the state who have become athletes as a result of inspiration they got from the promoter include 23-year-old Raphael Maria who started training in 2011.

‘’I thought I’ll not like the game but when I came, through his motivation, I fell in love with the game. Taekwondo can teach you many things, teach you to keep safe. I have achieved a lot by going to competitions, although I did not go out of Nigeria but I hope that one day I’d have that opportunity too.

“I have won several medals; I won gold in Lagos and silver and bronze in other competitions in Abuja, Kano and the recently concluded one in Kebbi. My Grandmaster, Abdullahi is a very wonderful man with a large heart. Nigeria would be better with 10 others like him.”

Obinna Victor is another athlete who embraced taekwondo in 2012. In Obinna’s case though, his roommates encouraged him to join.

“Every time I watched them stretch their legs as they play, I was fascinated and that inspired me to join. Later on, my grandmaster, Abdullahi, inspired me, he is a blessing to me.”

Another female athlete who joined the game courtesy of Abdullahi is 28-year-old Alfred Winnie Wisdom, who started learning taekwondo in 2009. “As a youth, when I started, I did not have the confidence but gradually Grandmaster Abdullahi motivated me. Thanks to him, I have participated in some tournaments.” Winnie says her target now is to become an Olympic Gold medalist for Nigeria.

So far, the efforts of Baba, to promote taekwondo in Kebbi State is yielding positive results with the state taekwondo contingents winning the overall medals in the just concluded Taekwondo International Tournament in Kebbi state tagged ‘Agoma 2019.’ The medal table in the just concluded Taekwondo Agoma tournament hosted by the state indicated that Kebbi state has emerged the state with highest medals on the table with 16 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals, bringing the total of medals won by the state to be 47. Kebbi was followed by Niger Republic who won a total of 10 medals.