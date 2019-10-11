Campus Scandals: Randy Lecturers Who Have Been Named And Shamed

The video by BBC Africa, which exposed a lecturer of the University of Lagos in a sex-for-mark scandal, has set the media space buzzing. But it is not something that started today. In this report, CHRISTIANA NWAOGU writes about other viral recordings which indicted other lecturers in tertiary institutions across the country.

The management of most universities across the country are no doubt aware of sex scandals within the academic community. They are even aware that some students, particularly female ones, consider the option as the only alternative to securing good grades. Shockingly, in the six geopolitical zones in the country, the story is the same, whether in universities, polytechnics or colleges of education. Here are some of the incidents that have come to public spotlight beginning with the most recent.

The University of Lagos ‘Cold Room’ saga

The recent undercover documentary by the BBC reveals the shameful escapade of a certain Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer with the university who is also a pastor of the local branch of the Foursquare Gospel Church. In the video, Mr Lecturer was seen making amorous advances at a ‘prospective student,’ leaving many to question why these unscrupulous lecturers, who are supposed to be moulding students’ character/career, bring themselves to ridicule by getting sexually involved with their charges some of them young enough to be their grand daughters.

From the video, the undercover journalist who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker at the University of Lagos, endured sexual harassment from the Dr Igbeneghu.

The documentary revealed that Igbeneghu, who invited the teenager to his office for a number of tutorials, subsequently began to have inappropriate conversations with her and, on their first meeting, commented on her appearance.

In the 13-minute secret filming, the lecturer revealed how his colleagues tossed and passed around UNILAG female students for sex.

At a point in the video, he offered her wine, asked her to switch off the lights in the room so that he could kiss her, for a minute. And after the young lady didn’t do as he had said, Igbeneghu stood up, switched off the lights himself before going back on the sofa they both sat on to pull her close to himself for what he described as ‘cold room’ experience.

According to the lecturer, the ‘cold room’ is a place within the school’s senior staff club where he and his colleagues take female students to for escapades.

Apart from being axed by UNILAG, the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has since announced the suspension of Igbeneghu.

The Obafemi Awolowo University encounter

Earlier this year, a recorded audio conversation between a senior lecturer in the department of Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Professor Richard Akindele, negotiating sex for marks with one Monica Osetoba Osagie, who was studying for a Master’s degree in Business Administration, went viral.

Professor Akindele was heard demanding to have sex with Monica for five times before he would upgrade her score from 33 per cent to a percentage of her choice. From all indications, it was obvious that Monica was not the only student who was caught in the lecturer’s sex for marks web.

Also, a Facebook user shared how Akindele solicited sex from her friend 20 years ago.

Like the Igbeneghu of UNILAG, Akindele was also a reverend pastor in the Anglican church.

A congregant at Anglican Diocese of Ife, where Akindele was a minister, said: “The voice in the leaked audio is exactly that of Reverend Richard Akindele. However, the man is too gentle for such act. What I can say for free is that I know him to be a man of God, generous and easy going.”

Akindele has been prosecuted and given a two year jail term.

UniPort and the busted professor

Four years ago, a professor at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was reportedly caught red-handed having sex with a student in one of the classrooms at night, unknown to him that he was being recorded on video. The act took place on a desk inside the lecture room. He was humiliated simply because he wanted to get the pleasure in exchange for marks.

ABU’s undercover lecturer

In 2015, a lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was apprehended at a private female hostel in Samaru, Zaria. In this case, the lecturer was discovered to have sneaked into the hostel, disguised as a woman in hijab. However, findings showed that he was having an affair with one of the female students, with an alleged intention to top her grade as well as intervene and prevail on other lecturers to give her good grades.

Randy Lecturer At Osun State University

At the Osun State University, Oshogbo, a randy senior lecturer in the Department of Languages and Linguistics, Dr Olabode Ajoniyi, had his cup full when a secret camera caught him having sex in a hotel room with one of his female students identified as Mercy Ikwue.

According to reports, the lecturer had been mounting pressure on the student for sex until she agreed to meet him at the hotel. She took a laptop with which she recorded the sexual act and, thereafter, released the video to her friends who posted it on social media.

The video clip, however, did not reveal the real sexual intercourse, and was discovered to be a trap, as revealed in a petition by some students to some media houses. The students in the petition accused the lecturer of being responsible for the then 300-level student’s suspension from school over allegation of examination malpractices.

Consequently, the university’s governing council headed by Mallam Yusuf Ali, upon deliberating on the matter, terminated the lecturer’s appointment in accordance with the university’s Code of Conduct of Staff.

The paedophile at the University of Calabar

At the University of Calabar, it was the story of a senior lecturer who was accused of harassing a 16-year-old female student. In this case, report had it that another lecturer actually initiated the unveiling of his colleague after he, Dr. Eni Eja Alobo, took to his Facebook page to threaten to publicly name the randy lecturer if he did not stop disturbing the girl whom he said was old enough to be his colleague’s grand-daughter.

Alobo, in the post, revealed that the lecturer, who was in his 50s, had a daughter that was older than the girl in question. The lecturer, as gathered, was asked to supervise the teenager’s project so she could graduate with her mates but that he refused, insisting rather that he must have sex with her before he would handle her project. And after entreaties made by lecturers on behalf of the victim fell on deaf ears, the post went viral.

Post-UME Rape at the University of Lagos

Interestingly, predators who hide under the cover of lecturers also hunt for students seeking admission into universities.

An incident that readily comes to mind occurred at the University of Lagos a while ago when a lecturer, Afeez Baruwa, was alleged to have raped a female candidate seeking admission into the institution. The 18-year-old victim, as gathered, was handed to the lecturer by her father who was his friend, to help her with admission. But he was alleged to have raped the girl in one of the study halls of the university when she went to write her post -UTME examinations.

Forty-two-year-old Baruwa was arraigned before an Ikeja High Court on a one-count charge of rape, where he pleaded not guilty, was granted bail and remanded at the Kirikiri prison until his bail terms were perfected.

Although Baruwa insisted during the trial that he had the consent of the teenager before he had sex with her; the court however sentenced him to 21 years in prison in 2015.

While serving his jail term, another female student claimed in a letter to the school authorities that the same Dr Baruwa attempted to rape her while supervising her project. She alleged that he tore her dress and threatened that she would never graduate from the school if she refused his sexual overtures.

Lagos State University attempted sex case

In 2005, the Lagos State University, Ojo, sacked a lecturer who was also caught in his underpants in a hotel room in Lagos on the verge of having sex with a 200-level undergraduate.