Credibility, Integrity Biggest Assets Of An Entrepreneur
Taopheek Babayeju is a professional in project management, a business/technology consultant, and an entrepreneur. In this interview with LEADERSHIP, he speaks on how he has been able to build successful businesses in a challenging environment in Nigeria, why projects fail in the country, and how budding entrepreneurs can excel.
Tell us your journey into entrepreneurship?
While I was working for Sony Ericsson Nigeria here in Abuja, I was trained on mobile terminals. At some point my organisation was winding up. I was trying to do something as I didn’t want to be jobless. I tried a business with a friend of mine but within one year, we burned out and we went our separate ways.
So, I thought about having an ICT company. At a point, it was survival first because I was working for a service centre where I gained skills to repair any terminal unit just to have an income.
At some point, I was able to raise enough money to travel abroad. When I came back to Nigeria, I realised that what I learnt over there was bigger than my own platform, so I needed to go back into the industry to practicalise what I have learnt, and to build more capacity. I already had a company registered. I got a job at Ntel, I was in the project implementation department. I looked for training around project management because I realized I needed more knowledge about it. I was part of the projects Ntel was rolling out in different parts of the country then. I was monitoring and reporting to the management, and I found it interesting.
Later, I established a technology firm and thought a consulting arm of it was necessary. That was how iCentra Consulting started. It is 10 years now but the real business started 15 years ago.
So, business started as a means of survival but iCentra started as a way of filling the gap.
With many entrepreneurs complaining about frustrating environment for businesses in Nigeria, what do you think is the way out?
Every challenge presents opportunities. If you are going to do business in Nigeria, you know there is no electricity, but you must forge ahead. The things we complain about here are opportunities. There is traffic gridlock everywhere but some people created business out of it. Every problem in the eye of an entrepreneur is an opportunity to solve a problem, to create value and get paid. It’s like going to war. The day you sign off to be a soldier, is not the day you are going to be a general; you are going to rise through the ranks.
It is not supposed to be easy. I am not saying it can’t be easy for Nigerian entrepreneurs. In Nigeria you should be thick skinned. We are originally wired for this madness. For me, it is not about complaining. You know the banks are not going to give you funding so you pitch with family and friends.
I know the Banks are not going to come to me so I surround myself with some believers in what I do so that when I need short financing, what I do more is partnership. I create opportunities and bring value to the table. I can’t eat all the cake alone. Credibility and integrity are your biggest assets as an entrepreneur, especially in this part of the world that government will not give you money. You need those who believe in your ideas. The biggest problem is everybody wants to do it alone. If you don’t have money but have ideas, partner with those who have money so that you co-create.
What is your advice to budding entrepreneurs
I’ve heard many people say the young people should leave their jobs and become entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship is not a fashionable endeavour. I respect people that have paid jobs. It doesn’t make them any less and we cannot all be the same. The same way some people will be journalists, some people will be doctors for our lives to be saved, the same way also some people are entrepreneurs to create more opportunities.
Anybody can be an entrepreneur but not everybody can be. The only difference is the mindset towards solving problems. It’s not about the title you carry as a CEO. It is not about you wanting to be on your own because I hear most people say I want to do things on my own. It’s about you finding a problem that you are providing a solution to or identifying an opportunity that bridges a gap in the system that requires some solution; which you now provide and create opportunity out of it. Entrepreneurship for the just the sake of entrepreneurship is zero because as an entrepreneur it’s either you are impacting lives or you are solving a problem. Once you are able to solve a problem, money wouldn’t be a challenge. So, I see entrepreneurship as a mindset, going out there and solving problems; looking for opportunities, providing services etc.
Money should be the last thing in the mind of an entrepreneur even though you are going to make money. When you start as someone just wanting to make money, you will burn out because the motivation is all about the money. After I started in 2003 on my own; the first major business I landed was in 2009. So, for an entrepreneur, it is about the vision, something in your mind which nobody can see. Eventually, you’ll make money by solving problems. If we can solve problems, money will come but the first motivation of a business person is not money, it is about the problem that he is solving and the value that he is creating which in turn attracts money.
What aspect of project management has helped you in solving problems as an entrepreneur?
I think project management was one of the most beautiful thing that happened to me even though was by accident. I was posted to the project implementation department in the company I worked, and I realised that when I started practising that profession, it was the oldest secret of the world. It is the ability to execute, apart from being able to plan, being able to vision something. Vision stays in the realm of strategies or strategies in the realms. The only thing that set people, organisation or nation that perform aside from people that are not performing is their ability to transform that vision, that strategy into reality and that is where project management comes in. So what project management did for me as a person apart from being a technology person and a management consultant is adopting the knowledge of project management which we now made one of core areas of service. Project management enables you to predict what it will cost you to deliver a project; meet the need of a client jumping from A to B. One of the best things in project management is the ability to execute when you go from initiative, planning to executing, management, and control, that ability to execute and monitor what you execute in measuring your result, knowing when you are not achieving result. Managing the stakeholders properly is what has endeared me to project management and apart from being in practice, I just turned it to a way of life and that is what I have been doing for over a decade.
Tell us about ProMaCon?
We started the National Project Management Conference (ProMaCon) in 2009 with the objective of making it an annual gathering which, among other things, is to address the challenges bedevilling effective project delivery across all sectors in the country. The conference was also aimed at creating awareness for the role of project management in national development, promoting project management, best practices, contributing to the establishment of project management as a profession in Nigeria and developing project management specialist network.
We are celebrating project management as a profession and practice in Nigeria and we are proud of what we have done.
Following the success of the first event in 2009, and series of other conferences, seminars and workshops held in various parts of Nigeria over the decade, the ProMaCon team have been committed to, and worked towards the goal of enhancing the development of project management practice in Nigeria. While there is much to celebrate in 10 years, there is so much more to be done to improve the practice of project management in Nigeria.
Why do we have many abandoned projects?
Strategy stays in the realm of vision. You must have the strategy and determination to execute conceived projects. Why projects fail in a country like Nigeria is poor conceptualisation of those projects.
Tell us about yourself?
I grew up in Lagos. I had my primary education in Lagos and secondary school education at Christ School, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state. I studied Physics from Lagos State University. I did some other training in Dubai, UAE, UK and USA. I had my post graduate studies at Lagos Business School, Pan African University, Entrepreneurship Management at Harvard University among others.
