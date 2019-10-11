Customers Take Home N120m in UBA Wise Savers Promo

Winners have emerged in the grand finale of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Wise Savers Promo bringing total cash prizes won by customers to N120 million.

Not less than 20 customers of the bank won N1.5 million naira each at the draw held in Lagos, yesterday.

Speaking at the draw, UBA’s head of Strategy and Business Transformation, Anant Rao noted that the promo had helped the bank’s customers cultivate the habit of savings on regular basis so that they can meet their financial goals and needs whenever they want to. That gives them financial freedom.

“We got the patronage of loyal customers and we are happy that this savings culture is growing in Nigeria. It is important people understand the importance of saving and also get returns on it,” he said.

Rao noted that the promo had also been beneficial to the bank as it had added close to one million new customers. “From a deposit point of view, UBA also had almost N150 billion savings deposited from the people who qualified apart from other customers who were saving.”

On her part, group head, Marketing, Dupe Olusola, said “UBA is doing this because we value our customers and we want our customers to actually develop the attitude of actually saving. We are rewarding them because we know it’s not also easy in the economy and this gives them the opportunity to have access to cash.

“Also this is way for us to tell our customers we value them. At UBA we believe in putting our customers first and this is one of the initiative we would continue to look at.’’

Giving details of the promo, UBA’s group head, Direct Sales Agency, Ogechi Altraide, explained that customers had qualified for the promo by topping up their accounts with N10,000 every month and maintaining a balance of N30,000 for a three month period.