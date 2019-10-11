Enhancing The Growth Of Domestics Airline Business

Over the years, airline operators in the country have continued to struggle for survival in their businesses. In this piece, ANTHONY AWUNOR highlights ways domestic airlines can continue to stay in business and return to profitability.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has projected that global traffic will double in the next 15 years, and that by 2030, airlines would be operating about 100,000 commercial flights daily.

Countries that want to benefit from the sector are already planning ahead to empower its local airlines so as to be part of the beneficiaries of these promising global numbers. The Buhari Administration has made attempts at some points to position and enable local airline operators to be a major beneficiary as well as a player in the mix.

As at today in Nigeria, only about nine major airlines are struggling to survive. They are: Air Peace, Arik Air, Aero Contractors, Dana Air, Medview, Max Air, Azman Air, Ibom Air and Overland which seem to be struggling for survival in the very high competitive industry.

Aviation Fuel

Speaking on the plight of local airline operations as it concerns Jet A1 popularly known as aviation fuel, former president of National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) told LEADERSHIP that local airlines may continue to close shop, until government take the issue of aviation more seriously and support airlines by way of subsidising aviation fuel which takes away a large chunk of airlines capital.

Emphasising that government has a role to play in sustaining airline business in the country, Engr Balami made it clear that there is nowhere in the world where airlines survive without government intervention.

Balami said “Arik was pushed out of Dubai Airport because they were buying fuel at about 1 Dollar per litre then in Nigerian exchange rate which was above N200 then, while Dubai government was giving Emirates Airline aviation fuel less than 50 cents per litre. Automatically, you can see that Arik could not compete with Emirates on Lagos-Abuja route. This means there is great need for a sustainable subsidy to help bring down the cost of aviation fuel so that passengers can afford tickets and the airline can make profit. When I was with Aero Contractors airline, at some point, our fuel cost was about N800 million. Now you are buying fuel at one Dollar per litre and your competitors are buying fuel at 20 to 30 cents per litre.

Fly Nigeria Act Advocacy

For domestic airlines to grow progressively, stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have expressed the need for the federal government to sign the Fly-Nigeria-Act legislation so as to help protect the Nigeria travel market for both local airlines and travel agents.

This, they noted would make it compulsory that anyone travelling on government expense must fly the local airline or its partners.

This advocacy was made recently by a group of Nigerian aviation professionals known as the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) in an event tagged: “Nigerian Travel Agencies Challenges & Regulations”, in Lagos

The industry think tank body noted that if the Fly Nigeria Act was introduced, foreign carriers would partner with local airlines in code-share and other arrangements and the indigenous carriers would earn some revenue from the partnership.

Maintenance, Repair Overhaul (MRO)

After aviation fuel Engr. Balami noted that the second item that takes a huge chunk of airline money is aircraft maintenance.

According to him, most of the airlines that went under were so because when they usually take their aircraft to the US or UK or other parts of the world for checks but, they never come back.

“And then the regulation says that if you don’t get it in 60 days, they revoke your license. Within 60 days, no aircraft on ground, no money to pay for check because there is no proper MRO on ground. The next is that you are out of business. MRO is not cheap and it is a capital intensive venture. Aircraft hangar is not car garage. It is a serious business because there is no parking space in the air. So you must do it right and properly.

The engineer also pointed out that all the aviation agencies put together employ but they are all there for aviation alone while airlines are involved in catering, maintenance, training, ATOs

“We don’t actually form airlines for profit alone, provided people can fly cheap and make their trips outside the country and develop activities. When you have airlines doing very well, it is good for the country. We need to get to a point that aviation should be taken very seriously”, he said.

Interest Rates

Advocating for a single-digit interest rate for domestic airlines particularly, the former NAAPE boss stated that the current exchange rate is not the best. “We buy spare parts in dollars but we sell tickets in Naira. So how do you survive? There should be a better rate for aircraft maintenance facilities for airlines. It is very important because that is the only way poor people on the streets can feel the effect of aviation. One should be able to say am going to Abuja tomorrow from Lagos and I have to pay only N10, 000 to N15, 000, if the airlines are buying fuel at subsidized rate. And when I get to Abuja I go to the supermarket, buy things and also pay for VAT. This encourages movements and business will be going on which ultimately improves the economy. Again, we don’t even have aviation bank even when we have Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture. When an airline closes shop hundreds of thousands of Nigerians will lose their jobs”, he said.

Multiple Taxes And Charges

Over the years, operators have lamented lots of charges, under the guise of taxes and levies at airports nationwide, which account for at least 65 per cent of revenue accruing to them. Apart from the 5 per cent charge on every ticket bought by passengers, there are other charges on the operators which they described as detrimental their growth.

An aviation expert and the former image maker of the defunct Nigerian Airways, Chris Aligbe told LEADERSHIP that even though it is not the business of government really, to enhance the airline operations, government has a critical role to play in terms of infrastructure, reduction of charges and provision of an enabling environment for operators.

Aligbe who is also the ‎CEO of Belujane konzult said “I do not think that the business of government really has to do with enhancing the airline operations. The government should create a conducive environment; reduce the taxes; I mean the various taxes and enhance facilities at the airport to boost operations and make it more efficient. If the airport infrastructure is well laid out and vastly improved; If we have 24 hours operational facilities at all the airports, then the airlines can schedule their flights in a manner that, at least they can make the best of it”.

On the other hand, the aviation expert added “the airlines have a lot to do for themselves. The first point is the airline. Starting with the airlines; then government can come to improve infrastructure and then reduce the multiple taxes they are paying. Government has started by removing VAT and duties on aircraft spare parts and aircraft importations. That is a good step. However, there is need for operational infrastructure because it is critical and further reduction of taxes”.

Foreign Airlines’ Domination

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had continuously insisted that the Nigerian sky is being dominated by foreign airlines, with capital flight of about three billion Dollars. The operators therefore, called on federal government to increase support for indigenous carriers.

The professional body who spoke through their Executive Chairman, Captain Nogie Meggison recently listed stiff competition; sheer regulatory technicalities; unfair slot allocation, exorbitant airport charges; levies and fees and other constraints as part of the reasons why Nigerian carriers fail to deliver on intercontinental routes.

Meggison made it clear that many Nigerian carriers fail on intercontinental routes ostensibly due to a myriad of factors not limited to insufficient support from government.

Currently, Nigeria enjoys a total of 92 Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), with India being the latest and with no fewer than 25 foreign airlines flying into the country.

However, Meggison believes that the government needs to review all existing BASAs to readdress the unfair trade advantage given to foreign airlines against Nigerian airlines.

Challenges In The International Market

As at today Air Peace is the only domestic airline doing long haul international flights across the African continent. Before now, most of the airlines that went international collapsed due mainly to aeropolitics which is 85% the role of government to play.

To avoid a repetition of the past AON had equally called on the federal government to put its full weight behind Air Peace and give the carrier all the support it requires to succeed on the route in the face of stiff competition and aero politics which the carrier will face in the near future.

According to him, “Air Peace has taken a bold step and they should be encouraged by Nigerians. The airline’s maiden flight to Dubai means more jobs for our Nigerian youths; it means jobs for over 600 unemployed Nigerian pilots; it means hope for our various Aviation Training Academies at NCAT, Zaria, International Aviation College, Ilorin and the International Helicopter Flying School, Enugu.

He therefore called on the government to rally round Air Peace as a proud Nigerian operator and give the airline all the support to succeed,” Sir Meggison stressed.

Way Forward

Most experts who spoke with LEADERSHIP are of the view that the government has a critical role to play in the sustenance of local airline operators. Their position is that with the right policies targeted at encouraging local players, incentives and business friendly environment, the domestics airline would do well.

In his suggestion, President of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) Dr. Gbenga Olowo said that there is need for the government to develop the will to carry private sector along with seriousness.

“The day the government has the will to surrender our economic commanding heights to be driven by the private sector and not in talks only but indeed, then we will be on the path to solution. A government that cannot pay 30.000 civil servants minimum wage without doubt wouldn’t be able to deliver sustained growth in roads, rail, power, airport terminal building, etc. Concessioning of Airports, National carrier etc, are being chewed for these past years but not consummated. If we need to progress in Aviation, government must face the reality of lack of capacity”, Dr. Olowo said.