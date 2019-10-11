FG’s Excruciatingly New Revenue Drive

In a desperate bid to shore up the country’s revenue, the federal government has undertaken some new measures which has understandably generated outcry among Nigerians.

It is instructive to note that Nigeria has one of the Lowest tax compliances in the world. For a nation of nearly 200 million people, not many Nigerians pay tax. According to a May 2017 report, only 14 million – or one in five – of Nigeria’s estimated 70 million economically active citizens pay tax.

Also, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, last year, while declaring open the 2018 edition of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) conference, disclosed that the nation had increased its tax net from 14 million in May 2017 to 19 million. He also stated that as at December 2017, only 943 Nigerians paid self-assessed tax of less than N1 million.

So, for the sake of generating more revenue from the limited number of people that pay tax in Nigeria, the government recently announced plans to increase Value Added Tax from five per cent to 7.5 per cent. There are also plans for a communication tax which involves taxing of SMS and phone calls. And while this is yet to die down, the government also announced plans to reintroduce toll gates on the highways.

As the debates on the toll gates was ongoing, the Nigerian Customs Service, in a gestapo style, chose the same time to invade a hotel in Abuja and some car marts in major cities across the country.

Sadly, at this rate, tax collectors will start going to people’s houses to break down doors to demand tax from residents for having televisions, chairs, plates and spoons in the house; we seem to be getting to that level.

I know there is a need to increase the revenue to fund critical infrastructure in the country but it should not be at the expense of the wellbeing of the population. It should be done with a human face. What is the use of taxing already poor Nigerians to death, just so we can fund the lavish lifestyle of our political office holders?

Ironically, most of the rich do not pay tax in Nigeria. Instead, it is small business owners who are the chief drivers of the economy that are burdened with multiple tax to make political office holders marry new wives and embark on ego – driven projects.

Make no mistake about it, a reintroduction of tolls gates will lead to an increase in the price of agricultural products. The consumer always bears the brunt of any increase, that is the way our system works in Nigeria. Like I advocated recently in this column, the target of the government should be widening the tax base, reducing the cost of governance and blocking waste and leakages, instead of increase taxes, that is the way to go. In my humble opinion, increasing taxes is a lazy approach to solving our revenue problem.

Indeed, these are trying times for Nigeria and like we say in local parlance, “e go better.” When Nigerians begin to see a change in the lifestyle of political office holders and see good roads and infrastructure, paying tax will be done willingly.