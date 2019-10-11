Fire Academy: FFS Admits 104 Pioneer Post-graduate Students

The Federal Fire Service (FFS), yesterday, inducted the first batch of Post-graduate Students into its National Fire Academy, located at Sheda in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that no fewer than 104 post-graduate students were admitted in the first phase of the programme, with 66 Master’s students and 36 Post-graduate (PGD) students for Disaster and Risk Management course.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Controller-General of Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, said the programme which is being run in collaboration with the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, will abide strictly to approved course outlines by the NDA.

The Fire Service boss, who explained that the FFS is open and ready tap from NDA’s wealth of experience, said “We will build on that so that other organisations too can tap from us.”

While congratulating the newly admitted students, Liman, who was represented by Controller Thompson Mohammed, charged the students to be open to rebuke, approach issues responsibly and adhere strictly to rules and regulations prescribed in the student’s handbook.

The representative of the NDA commandant, Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Saddiq Kaita, who is the Deputy Commandant of the Academy, said the collaboration with FFS is to build capacity, adding that “It is part of security to ensure that we can be able to respond at any kind of did.”

“We expect them to be serious and give all their best to ensure that they derive much from the course,” Kaita said.

He charged the over 104 students to grab the opportunity, utilising it to the admiration of the public.