Gunmen Invade Kebbi Village, Kidnap 3 Locals
Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, invaded Kwaido Village in Augie local government area of Kebbi State on Wednesday and kidnapped three locals from the area, the police public relations officer in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar has confirmed.
Although DSP Nafiu could not ascertain the number of the gunmen who attacked the village, he however explained that there was no report of anybody killed or maimed.
“At about 2am on Wednesday, unknown gunmen invaded Augie village called Kwaido and kidnapped three people from the village,” he said.
He gave the names of the abducted men as Garba Gada, Salihu Audu and Buba Aliyu. However, Buba Aliyu, has since regained his freedom.
The PPRO, however, assured the public that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining two abducted men from their captors.
Our correspondent gathered that when the gunmen entered Kwaido village, they shot sporadically in the air to scare the villagers so that they could easily carry out their plan.
