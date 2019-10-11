Gunmen Kidnap Another 3 In Abuja, Kaduna School Principal

Barely 78 hours after gunmen abducted nine persons, including a 12-year-old child in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), they have abducted another civil defence officer, his wife and one of their children at Dafara community in Kuje area council.

An eyewitness, who is a resident of the community, Shedrack Musa, said the incident happened around 8:38 pm on Wednesday, when the kidnappers invaded the community, through a bush and abducted the victims.

He said a member of the vigilante group in the community, which he identified as Williams, was also shot dead by the kidnappers when some of them attempted to prevent the kidnappers.

According to him, the gunmen opened fire on the door of the NSCDC officer’s apartment, entered the house and whisked him away along with his wife and one of his children.

“They shot and destroyed the key of the NSCDC officer’s house before to gain access to the house and took him away with his wife and one of their child.

“It was the sound of the gun shot that attracted the vigilante members who tried to go after the gunmen. As a result, one of the kidnappers opened fire and killed one of the vigilante members,” he said.

Also, the chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr Taiwo Aderibigbe, while speaking with our reporter via telephone, confirmed the incident.

Aderibigbe, said: “Abuja is under siege, that is just the truth of matter as some people are playing politics with our lives, which is uncalled for, “he added.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, said the command would soon issue a statement regarding the latest kidnap incident at Dafara community.

Dafara community is just a one kilometer distance from neighboring Pegi community where 9 persons were kidnapped on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of Mr Francis Maji, the principal, Government Technical College Kajuru, in Kaduna State.

The command’s deputy public relations officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a press statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the command received information through Divisional Police Officer of Kajuru, yesterday, about the invasion of the boarding school by a group of armed men.

He explained that the armed men shot sporadically and in the process abducted Maji.

“The Police timely intervention helped in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students’ hostel.

“The command has also fortified security within the general area.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Janga assured the public that the csommand is working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.

“The CP called on the general public and particularly parents not to be deterred by the recent attacks by hoodlums on schools, as the Command is making relentless efforts to prevent future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The Command is further assuring the good people of the state that it remained resolute in its commitment to safety of all citizens, as that is, its onerous responsibility,” he added.