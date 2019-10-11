How Border Closure Will Unlock Rice Production Deficit, Save N150bn Annually

The closure of Nigeria’s land borders, aimed at preventing smuggling, may be compelling local rice producers to raise the bar on production in order to bridge demand gap. While stakeholders have commended federal government’s decision over the closure, EMAMEH GABRIEL writes that despite the prospects, there is still more to be done in the agriculture-sector to accelerate the economic growth of the country.

The predominant goal for the Nigeria agriculture development programme and policies is increasing agricultural productivity for accelerated economic growth. Despite various policies and measures put in place to increase crop production, various statistics show that domestic rice production has not been able to meet the need of the growing populace of the country.

Even with the ban on rice importation, which took effect in 2018, Nigeria, until recently, was still importing hundred thousand tons of rice per year, thanks to illegal trade.

With agriculture as the largest sector of the country’s economy which employs two-thirds of the entire labour force, production hurdles, constrains to land, low level of irrigation, weak research institutes, unavailability of technology, high cost of farming tools and inputs, inadequate storage facility and poor access to markets, have collectively kept production capacity low in the last decades.

Worse is that; apart from poor policies implementation, importation of food stuff, particularly rice, which is a major staple for every Nigerian household, has practically stifled the progress and performance of the sector. The resultant effect is that, while local rice farmers continue to bear the brunt due to unchecked importation of the commodity, the production capacity of the country continues to deep as smugglers smile to the bank at the expense of national economy growth.

Even with the federal government’s efforts to make the country self-sufficient in food production in the last few years, increase in rice production has not kept pace with population growth, resulting in rising import and declining level of productivity which in turn, continues to pave the way for smugglers to promote their illegal activities at the nation’s land borders.

It was in this light that President Muhammadu Buhari, last month, ordered the closure of Nigerian land borders to check the smuggling of rice and other unauthorised commodities. This was not only meant to secure the borders from criminals and to protect a range of policies and initiatives, but also to strengthen rice value chain in order to add value to this product and create domestic and export markets for farmers.

Like other Asian countries, Nigeria is Africa’s leading consumer of rice, one of the largest producers of rice in Africa but sadly, one of the largest rice importers in the world. This is so because rice is an essential cash crop which is predominantly produced by small-scale farmers who commonly sell 80 per cent of total production and consume only 20 per cent. Rice generates more income for Nigerian farmers than any other cash crop in the country.

In 2018, Nigeria produced approximately 6.8 million tonnes of milled rice but stakeholders in the sector have disputed these figures, saying it far below what is said in the surface because foreign rice is seen more in the local markets than home grown rice.

‘‘There are over 10 to 20 million tons of rice in Benin Republic, per boiled rice. They don’t eat per boiled rice. That rice is destined to come to Nigeria,” said Hameed Ali, Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, during a briefing with the Customs Committee of the National Assembly where he recently shared light on why the government decided to close borders.

‘‘The idea is to enhance our own food security, encourage our farmers so that they can grow and sell. And they have been doing that. Goods that are on prohibition list should never be allowed to be exported to Nigeria.

‘‘The rice that we eat, 95 per cent of it is expired rice. Those that go to buy are Indians and Lebanese, who bag these things and sell them to us. It is chemicalised and the chemicals have become expired, that means they are poisons,’’ the Customs boss warned.

Although the figure may have reduced due to government’s policies through the Central Bank Anchor Borrowers Programme, every year, it is estimated that Nigeria losses over $2 billion to rice importation, a report of the UN Department of Agriculture showed in December 2018.

The report also projected that Nigeria’s rice production would drop in 2019, something many agree is responsible for the increase in smuggling in the last one year, despite the ban.

Officials have however said that the closure of the border is already yielding positive results with the demand for local rice on the rise, farmers are already being encouraged to go into more production so as to boost reforms in the agriculture sector.

Again, stakeholders have called on the government to look beyond closing the borders while urging Nigerians to look inward, even as they assured the people that they are going to put everything within their means to increase local production with the cooperation of government and other interested stakeholders. They have also advocated that massive rice production will lead the revolution in the sector.

Retson Tedheke, national coordinator, Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society, has hinted that just as Nigeria, as world population continues to increase in an unprecedented pace, the demand for rice is expected to rise in the next few years.

Tedheke, who commended government’s decision to shut down the borders said; “when people tell me that closure of border is hurting Nigerians with regards to rice, I wonder if we are ready to grow. We must get to that point where the border is closed against rice, the border must be shut against petroleum products that is heading out of this country, it should also be shut against the importation of maize, because from adversities, the nation grows. From struggle, the people’s progress and ideology is refined.”

According to him: “the ban on importation of rice is a catalyst of triggering massive industrial revolution that is driven by agriculture and sustained by rice. Ninety-five per cent of Nigerians eat rice every day. Look at what customs has done in the last couple of days, even if the Nigerian farmers are not benefiting and custom is bringing in revenue of N10 billion every day, do you know what that means? It means that in every 30 days, customs can be putting about N300 billion on the table and in every three months, customs can put trillions on ground and that will generate a lot for the country yearly. We need more borders to be closed, from Benin to Cameron and from Niger to Chad, so that Nigeria can grow.

“American and British Industrial Revolution was agrarian driven. Look at the Netherlands, the country with a population the size of a state in Nigeria, bringing in excess of a $120 billion every year from agriculture. How much is Nigerian bringing from agriculture? The point is that all of this economies we are talking about today, got to a point and all they did was to ensure that the nationalism of their nation was more important than free trade, that is why Donald Trump is giving soya bean farmer $21 billion to cushion the effect of the trade war with China. Nigeria is not self-sufficient in food production.

He however insists that Nigeria has the potential and capacity to become self-sufficient within the next decade. “Something needs to happen before we become food sufficient; we need to deploy resources. The federal government is doing a lot to support smallholder farmers and they are benefiting with regards to rice mill. Most of the rice mills here are courtesy of the federal government, but the state and local governments are doing nothing.”

“We need investments in machineries, infrastructure, agro processing, research, and in every sector of the economy that is capable of supporting a massive revolution in agriculture. That is the only way we can begin to talk about food security. We have made progress but we are not there yet.”

On his part, Olajide Abiola, a stakeholder in the agro sector and CEO, Kiakia (lenders to small and big scale farmers) described government decision to close down borders as a welcomed development because “rice production is being ramped up and capacity for local production is increasing on a daily basis.”

He however advised that government should focus on regulating profiteering from the end distributors, where people hoard the commodity the way it is practiced in the distribution of fuel with the aim of driving the prices of these commodities up by creating artificial scarcity.

Olajide, who said Nigeria has the capacity to meet demand for local consumption, noted that the country is already closing the gap that hitherto existed with local demand.

“We have been supporting farmers significantly and one of our success stories is the NFGCS farms, and also Gito diamond, they are into rice aggregation and also rice processing and bagging. So we have been supporting farmers in many ways than not, like livestock, crop farming, processing, bagging and processing for export, and that is why NFGCS, one of the largest farms, focusing on cooperatives in the country is a success story today because of our financial intervention and understanding of their terrain, giving them credit and boosting each finance and critical period.

“The ban will open more opportunities for local producers, said Ogbeide Peter, a farmer with over three years’ experience in commercial rice farming.

According to Mr Peter; “it is one of the drastic policies government should have taken before now to boost local production. He said his fear, however, is the ability of government to hold on till things get better for the average Nigerian farmer.

“You can see that rice is our major staple and that is why you see foreigners importing rice that is meant for animal feed to Nigeria. But above all, we (farmers) need to be encouraged by government to create a ground for competition to increase our production capacity to meet demand both locally and in internationally. If this is done, I am optimistic that we will return to our days of glory when agriculture was our own technology.

Before the period of oil boom, agriculture was the country’s mainstay. From the East to the South and from the North to the West, it was agriculture that was Nigeria’s life wire. Unfortunately, this potential was abandoned for the black gold.

Clearly agriculture has already made a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of advanced countries and its role in the economic development of less developed countries is of vital importance too.

The history of England is a clear evidence that agricultural revolution preceded the Industrial Revolution there. In U.S.A. and Japan, also agricultural development has helped to a great extent in the process of their industrialisation. Similarly, various under-developed countries of the world engaged in the process of economic development have now learnt the importance of prioritising agriculture as a means to attain higher per capital.

China and Lebanon for instance, today are already taking advantage of the potentials of the Nigeria agricultural sector; they take raw materials from the country, refined and bring the finished products back to us.

According Tedheke, what Nigeria has done is that the country’s eating culture is now being monetised by the foreigners.

To him, it is the case of the mistake the country made in crude oil. It produces about two million barrels of crude a day and export same to refine while it pays heavily to bring the same product to the country for local consumption.

Nigeria is expected to take a cue from other nations that have made a turnaround from agricultural revolution in the past. Therefore, every Nigeria must understand that a nation that only prays fails but a nation that farms, succeeds.