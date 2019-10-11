How Realistic Is Turkey’s Plan To Create ‘Safe Zone’ In Northern Syria?

Turkey’s military incursion in the northeastern part of Syria is aimed at establishing a lasting ‘safe zone’ and rebuilding the war torn country. This is after US endorsement of Ankara military action has been criticised. KINGSLEY OPURUM X-rays the implication of tho ongoing military operation by Turkey.

Turkey has begun a military operation in northeastern Syria after US forces pulled back from the area, even as critics have raised doubts about the Ankara’s plan to establish a ‘safe zone’ in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of the campaign on Wednesday, which followed an abrupt decision on Sunday by United States President Donald Trump that American troops would step aside to allow for the operation.

Trump’s move represented a shift in US policy that essentially abandoned the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which was armed by Washington in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

It is believed that Trump’s decision goes against the recommendations of top officials in the Pentagon and the State Department who sought to keep a small troop presence in northeast Syria to continue operations against the Islamic State, or ISIS, and to act as a critical counterweight to Iran and Russia.

Administration officials disclosed that Trump spoke directly with President Erdogan on the issue on Sunday. And the officials indicated that the 100 to 150 United States military personnel deployed to that area would be pulled back in advance of any Turkish operation but that they would not be completely withdrawn from Syria.

Ankara has long maintained the goal of the long-threatened push is to drive the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) – an armed group Turkey considers a “terrorist organisation” – away from the border area and create the conditions needed for the return of Syrian refugees.

Turkish officials said that the establishment of this “peace corridor” stretching some 30km (19 miles) into neighbouring Syria’s northeastern region is “essential” for regional peace and the safety and stability of Syrians.

Turkey considers the safe zone a space where about two million of the more than 3.6 million refugees currently hosted on its soil can be returned to.

Officials said that at least 350,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned to areas in northern Syria following Turkey’s two previous operations – 2016’s Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Aleppo province and last year’s Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

But the accommodation of the refugees has increasingly become a burden that is too heavy for Turkey to bear as it tries to recover from an economic slump and a currency crisis.

At the same time, rising unemployment, a major defeat in Istanbul’s mayoral election and an apparent need by the ruling party to preserve nationalists’ votes seem to have forced the government to seek alternatives.

Under a plan presented late last month by the Turkish presidency, 140 villages and 10 districts would be set up in the safe zone with a goal of accommodating at least one million Syrians.

The project includes the establishment of universities, schools, youth centres, hospitals, sports halls and 200,000 housing units.

The settlements would require 92.6 million square metres (996 million square feet) of land. Another 140 million square metres (1.5 billion square feet) would be needed for agricultural production.

The presidency stated that the project is expected to cost $26.4bn, seen as far beyond Turkey’s financial means.

“With the help of international society, we’re hoping to set the necessary terms for the return of Syrians,” Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency’s communications director, told Al Jazeera.

He said the project might take a year to complete, depending on international cooperation, and predicted an immediate start of voluntary refugee returns if everything went as planned.

While the government said it is taking the lead in building an international coalition to fund the project, some have cast doubts about the plan’s feasibility.

In an article in the opposition paper Sozcu, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday, Economist Ege Cansen called for clarity over the financial policies of the safe zone. He also raised questions about the makeup of the planned local administration, pointing to possible disagreements by current residents in relation to public works and the building of settlements.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the United Nations warned against the further displacement of civilians in the event of a Turkish military operation in northeast Syria and expressed concern over the safe zone plan.

While Turkey believes the military operation for a safe zone is essential for stability, voices within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that controls the northeastern region from east of the Euphrates River to the Iraq border have argued that by sending millions of Syrians back to this area, Turkey seeks to change local demographics.

Ankara views the YPG armed group as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is deemed a “terrorist organisation” by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

Recall that in a 2014 report, Human Rights Watch documented a range of human rights abuses in areas controlled by the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), the political wing of the YPG, including arbitrary arrests, disappearances and killings, jurisdictional violations, arrests of political opponents, abuse of prisoners and the use of child soldiers.

In an October 2015 report, Amnesty International also documented civilians living in parts of northern Syria were subjected to serious abuses by the PYD, including forced displacement and home demolitions.

It said the instances of forced displacement and demolition and confiscation of civilian property constituted “war crimes”.