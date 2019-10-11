Kebbi Governor Bags National NUT Award

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has awarded Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, with an award of excellence in recognition of his contribution to the development of the teaching profession and education sector in his state.

Making the disclosure in Kebbi, President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Alhaji Aliyu Mustapha Gwandu, said it was a well-deserved honour.

According to him, the award of excellence was given to governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on the October 5, in view of his performance in the education sector over the years.

“The national body of NUT in Abuja, during the celebration of World Teachers Day, recognised the efforts of governor Bagudu in transforming education in Kebbi State.

“He was recognised as the best performing governor in Northern Nigeria, therefore the national working committee of NUT recognised him as the most friendly governor in education.’’

The state ANCOPSS president listed some areas where the governor has excelled in the educational sector as payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees to students of the state irrespective of state of origin or religion.

Others include implementation of teachers’ promotion, provision of science materials to schools, recruitment of 2000 teachers, training and retraining of teachers to enhance their teaching skills as well as the recent renovation of some secondary schools within the four emirates of the state.

Mustapha also commended Bagudu for facilitating the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture in Zuru, which, according to him, would pave way for research findings to further boost agricultural production in Nigeria.