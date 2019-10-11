NEWS
Kebbi Governor Bags National NUT Award
The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has awarded Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, with an award of excellence in recognition of his contribution to the development of the teaching profession and education sector in his state.
Making the disclosure in Kebbi, President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Alhaji Aliyu Mustapha Gwandu, said it was a well-deserved honour.
According to him, the award of excellence was given to governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on the October 5, in view of his performance in the education sector over the years.
“The national body of NUT in Abuja, during the celebration of World Teachers Day, recognised the efforts of governor Bagudu in transforming education in Kebbi State.
“He was recognised as the best performing governor in Northern Nigeria, therefore the national working committee of NUT recognised him as the most friendly governor in education.’’
The state ANCOPSS president listed some areas where the governor has excelled in the educational sector as payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees to students of the state irrespective of state of origin or religion.
Others include implementation of teachers’ promotion, provision of science materials to schools, recruitment of 2000 teachers, training and retraining of teachers to enhance their teaching skills as well as the recent renovation of some secondary schools within the four emirates of the state.
Mustapha also commended Bagudu for facilitating the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture in Zuru, which, according to him, would pave way for research findings to further boost agricultural production in Nigeria.
MOST READ
NEMA, Stakeholders Collaborate On Disaster Managment In Sokoto
Kebbi Governor Bags National NUT Award
Adoption of Islamic Finance Key To SDG’s – Barau
Iran Warns Against War As US Builds Coalition
PMB Orders Sale Of Seized Assets
FG Revokes 1, 500 Mineral Title Licenses
How Border Closure Will Unlock Rice Production Deficit, Save N150bn Annually
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
JUST-IN: PMB, GEJ In Closed Door Meeting
- NEWS19 hours ago
64-year-0ld Man Arraigned For Allegedly Making Love With 4 Daughters
- NEWS15 hours ago
Maina, Son To Be Detained For 14 days
- ENTERTAINMENT19 hours ago
Davido’s Unborn Child Hits Endorsement Deal
- CRIME17 hours ago
NDLEA Nabs 90 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Niger
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Oil Prices Fall As Hopes For U.S.-China Trade Progress Wilt
- CRIME15 hours ago
Incest: Man Makes Love To 4 Daughters, Blames God
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Campus Scandals: Randy Lecturers Who Have Been Named And Shamed