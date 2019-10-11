Let’s Build Our Families To Produce Good Leaders – Fr Olaniyan

For a new generation of patriotic and productive leaders to emerge, Nigerians must build their families for the benefit of the country.

The Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Life Camp, Abuja, Reverend Father Anthony Olaniyan (SMA) gave the admonition while speaking on the forthcoming 25th anniversary of the church. The Parish is billed to celebrate its Silver Jubilee on November 3, 2019.

Although the family is the minutest level of the society, Olaniyan noted that the products of families determine both the quality of members of the society, as well as leaders that rule such people.

“The family is the bedrock of every sane society. It is from families that leaders are chosen. It is from families that nations are formed. If we have bad image as a nation, that means that there is something faulty with the formative years and processes of our families. We should do everything possible to make our families work. We need fathers and we need good leaders. Our fathers should be truly fathers. We need mentors, we need good leaders.

“Because it is from families that leaders emerge from, it is from families we get thieves, it is from families that we get achievers. This is the minutest form of the society or organisation. So if there is any message it should be that we must make every effort to make our families work”, he stressed.

He appealed to young Nigerians to look at all the efforts of the past leaders and to as much as possible not to allow the family to fail. “We want our mothers to be patient to make sure that our families work. We want our children to be responsible because whenever the family is good, our churches are good, our society is good and our nation is better for it”, the Priest added.

On the forthcoming celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the Church, scheduled for November 3, 2019, Olaniyan said that the Holy Family Catholic Church, Life Camp has come of age.

According to him “Every jubilee is worthy of celebration. It’s a milestone that the parish has attained. In these years of struggle we’ve been able to come this far. We’ve been able to build ourselves into formidable body of Christians who love one another. Despite our differences and challenges, we’ve been able to stay together.

“If we view it in that way we have come of age as a parish. We are as old as the Archdiocese. It’s a very beautiful thing to celebrate. We should go all out to mark this milestone in our life as a parish and 25 years as a family” he said

He praised the pioneer members of the church who he acknowledged sacrificed lots to build the church, particularly the various SMA priests that provided leadership.

Singling out the first Parish Priest of the Church, Reverend Father Tom Walsh (SMA) for praise, he said that “Father Tom Walsh has shown himself as a very good father, a very good leader. Tom Walsh has given a character to the parish. Those of us that came after him, we’ve only tried to consolidate on his efforts. We’ve been able to weave this family together as a formidable family. We are different but we still love one another, different language but still relate together,” he said.