NEMA, Stakeholders Collaborate On Disaster Managment In Sokoto

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has solicited continued support and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure efficient disaster management.

Making the appeal in a one day stakeholders meeting held in Sokoto, NEMA’s Head of Operation in the state, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, said strong partnership between federal, state and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on the management of disaster-related issues is very crucial.

“There is need to coordinate different response organisation, non-governmental organisations, volunteers and even community in order to achieve desired result.’’

Soloye further noted that the federal government established NEMA to coordinate disaster related issues, hence the call on all such states and local governments agencies to double their efforts in disarray mitigation.

According to him, such periodic interactions would enlighten stakeholders on both identification, response and implementation of national disaster plans.

Soloye also urged participating stakeholders to identify areas of contributions that will help NEMA in proper coordination of all agencies on responsive emergencies.

Earlier, the director general, Sokoto State Emergency Managment Agency (SEMA), Ibrahim Dingyadi, said the state government is ever ready to support measures capable of averting disaster.

This, according to him, was behind the consistent supply of necessary logistics by the state government as a sure measure against any sudden disaster.

He said SEMA manages six Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps mostly as a result of armed banditry and kidnappings across the state.

The DG emphasised the need to engage in peace dialogue with perpetrators of crime as obtained in neighboruing states in recognition of magnitude and reoccurring nature of incidences in the state.

Dingyadi said no fewer than 6,485 animals were lost while 80,000 people were affected in Raba, Tureta, Goronyo, Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas.

On his part, Major Yakubu Yakubu, from 26 Battalion of Nigerian Army, said army provided strategic interventions on disaster management and support in all emergency situations.