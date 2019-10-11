SPORTS
Nigeria, Germany Battle For Bayern Munich Striker
German Football Association set to battle it out with the Nigeria Football Federation for the services of Bayern Munich goal machine, Melissa Ugochukwu.
Although she has a German passport, Ugochukwu has Nigerian background through her father’s lineage.
Since debuting for Bayern Munich’s U-17 team in the 2017-2018 season, the 2003-born striker has been involved in 37 games in the B-Juniorinnen U17 Bundesliga Süd, scoring an impressive 19 goals.
Ugochukwu has not been capped by Germany but she is believed to be on the radar of the German Football Association, having represented Bayern’s regional selection.
The most notable player of Nigerian descent to represent Germany’s Women’s teams is Navina Omilade-Keller who won the Champions League with Wolfsburg in 2013 and Ugochukwu could follow in her footsteps if she is not convinced to pledge her allegiance to the Super Falcons.
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was eligible for Germany before becoming cap-tied to Nigeria.
Karim Adeyemi, Kevin Akpoguma, Felix Uduokhai, Jordan Torunarigha and Emmanuel Iyoha have earned competitive caps for Germany’s youth teams but remain eligible to turn out for the Super Eagles.
MOST READ
NEMA, Stakeholders Collaborate On Disaster Managment In Sokoto
Kebbi Governor Bags National NUT Award
Adoption of Islamic Finance Key To SDG’s – Barau
Iran Warns Against War As US Builds Coalition
PMB Orders Sale Of Seized Assets
FG Revokes 1, 500 Mineral Title Licenses
How Border Closure Will Unlock Rice Production Deficit, Save N150bn Annually
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
64-year-0ld Man Arraigned For Allegedly Making Love With 4 Daughters
- NEWS14 hours ago
Maina, Son To Be Detained For 14 days
- NEWS14 hours ago
JUST-IN: PMB, GEJ In Closed Door Meeting
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Davido’s Unborn Child Hits Endorsement Deal
- CRIME17 hours ago
NDLEA Nabs 90 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Niger
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Oil Prices Fall As Hopes For U.S.-China Trade Progress Wilt
- NEWS16 hours ago
PMB Meets Members Of Advisory C’ttee Against Corruption
- CRIME14 hours ago
Incest: Man Makes Love To 4 Daughters, Blames God