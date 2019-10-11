Oil Suppliers Back Planned VAT Increase

Suppliers and stakeholders in the oil industry, under the aegis of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), have thrown their support behind the federal government on the proposed 7.2% VAT increase, saying it will go a long way in funding the various ongoing development projects.

This is even as it has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government for ensuring the availability of petroleum products in the country.

The national president, Mr Benneth Korie, promised to work with the federal government to eradicate pipeline vandalism and adulteration of petroleum product in the country.

Korie made the remarks while distributing operational vehicles to the zonal chairmen of NOGASA, yesterday.

He has said that NOGASA would continue their campaign against illegal bunkering of crude oil and smuggling of refined petroleum products across the borders, ensuring diligent prosecution and conviction of offenders found guilty.

He added that the association remained committed to the fight against oil pipeline vandalism in fulfillment of its support to the government.

According to him, adequate arrangements have been made to organise a seminar for members of the association in a bid to chat the way forward to ensure sustainable distribution channel.

He stated the need for quality service delivery, distribution and interface with other stakeholders towards equitable distribution of oil and gas so as to avoid product scarcity across the country.

Korie thanked the federal government on their bill to restore railways and urged them to speed up the action to enable petroleum product distributed through the railways.