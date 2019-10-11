Okorocha One Senator Per State Remedy

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, stirred the hornet nest recently when he canvassed a cut in the number of legislative representations, calling for one senator and three House of Representative members per-state.

According to Okorocha, the reduction in the number of representations from the states will help cut cost and ensure effective representation.

Okorocha said the constituency he is representing is too small for him, adding that what three Senators and several House of Representative members can do for a state, the four lawmakers he is advocating for can do it.

Okorocha said Nigeria’s income in terms of revenue generation, cannot fund the budget for the year, adding that one source of income from oil cannot fund the budget.

But while advocating for ways to cut cost and ensure effective representation, Okorocha said he will sponsor a bill that will seek for the reduction of the number of senators and House of Representative members per state.

Since his assertions, there have been mixed reactions from various quarters and the reasons are not farfetched.

Firstly, I understand Okorocha’s position. Having being a governor in charge of a state, he is finding it hard to transit to a chamber where three of them are representing a state. I am sure most of his former governor colleagues in the senate are thinking along the same line.

Adversely, if we decide to go with Okorocha’s position of one governor per state, only the sitting governors will win elections into the senate after completing their second term in office. And with time, the senate become another retired Nigeria governor’s forum, which will spell doom for our democracy.

Granted, the cost of governance is outrageously high in Nigeria, but reducing the number of senators in my opinion is not the solution to this quandary.

In the United States, for example, with a population of 327 million people and about 50 states, there is a total of 535 members of Congress. 100 serve in the United States Senate and 435 serve in the United States House of Representatives.

I strongly think having a unicameral legislature is the best solution to this. What are we doing with two chambers in a country considered the poverty capital of the world? In most cases in Nigeria, there is the huge problem of duplicating duties and committees.

For now, we should have only one chamber and possibly five lawmakers from each state. Having both chambers is a huge drain on our meagre resources.

Subsequently, reducing the cost of governance should be a major policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and this involves some hard decisions. Apart from having a unicameral legislature, the number of aides for the president and governors should be reduced drastically. The cutting down of cost of governance should be across board and with that we may be on our way to el dorado.