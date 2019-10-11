PMB Apologises To OML 25 Host Communities Over Years Of Neglect

President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to the host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25, in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, for the neglect of the communities despite over 40 years of oil and gas production in the area.

This is as the people of Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ngeje communities, have announced their withdrawal from the Belema OML 25 Flow Station, after over two years of abandonment.

Buhari, who spoke yesterday at Belema community, during the official reopening of the Belema Flow Station, said his administration will bring a lot of changes for the betterment of the host communities and other communities in the Niger Delta region.

The event featured the ground breaking ceremony of 1.5 million-litre potable water and 12-kilometer treated water reticulation project for Oko-Ama and Belema communities by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The event also featured the performance of traditional rites to announce the vacation of the Belema Flow Station, by the host communities, led by the traditional ruler of Opu-Kula, King Bourdilon Ekine Oko.

The President, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang, lauded the Founder of indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited, for his efforts towards attracting development to the area.

He expressed sadness that the OML 25 host communities were demanding for potable water, schools and hospitals after over 40 years of oil production.

The President said: “We have visited all your communities, we have seen your school, there are no hospitals. We have seen your source of drinking water, I touched the water but for over 30 minutes, the oil from it is yet to dry from my hands.

“It is saddening that your communities are requesting for schools and potable water in 2019, more than 40 years after oil exploitation and exploration here. On behalf of the country, we apologise to the communities for the neglect the have suffered all these years.”

Speaking at the occasion, NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, thanked the host communities for their peaceful initiative that led to the resumption of operations at the flow station.

Kyari, who was represented by the Director of NAPPIMS, Musa Lawal, assured the host communities that the Federal Government will address all their issues as they arise.