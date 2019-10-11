Private, Public Partnerships Will Grow Health Deliveries – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasised the need for private and public sector partnerships in boosting the health outcome in the country.

He said this during the opening ceremony of the three-day Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference holding at the Eko Convention Centre, in Lagos.

He said: “As a government, we have interest in such partnerships, as they bring about solutions for and in the healthcare sector. I must also add that technology is moving and technology in medicine is the future.

“I am excited that Medic West Africa is in Lagos again. This is where the market is. This is where the conversations are being had. It may take us time, but we are moving.”

The Exhibition director, Ryan Sanderson, said that Medic West Africa not only brings together some of the latest solutions in healthcare but serves as a unique platform for all stakeholders to engage and establish important dialogues on how to take healthcare in Africa to the next level.

“We are pleased to once again start off the most pivotal event in West Africa’s healthcare sector here in Lagos. This year, we have an impressive list of quality exhibitors from across the world and seasoned keynote speakers lined up for our conference so as to drive conversations for the future and towards the transformation of the healthcare sector in this region.

“Ultimately, our goal is to impact as many lives as possible by providing access to some of these solutions that will optimise operational efficiency in healthcare,” Sanderson disclosed.