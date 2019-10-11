Senators Decry High Exchange Rate At Budget Debate

Senators at the resume of debate on the 2020 budget decried the high exchange rate included in the document submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Even though the lawmakers commended President Muhammadu Buhari for adheareing to Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) in the document he submitted, called on Agencies Department and Parastatals to ensure prompt defence of the budget.

Even though there were were criticism that trailed the 2020 budget presented the debate continue on Tuesday.

About 26 senators, who spoke, expressed different views, picking holes in some of the items of the budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday presented budget of N10.33 trillion to the National Assembly.

Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, (Taraba central) in his contribution criticised the gap between the official exchange rate of the naira to the dollar and the autonomous market rate.

He said: “What we are saying is that the CBN and the Federal Ministry of Finance are critical agents in bridging the gap that exists between the official exchange rate and the autonomous exchange rate. This is because they supervise the pre-shipment inspection of exports.

“The law says every exporter must repatriate export proceeds into the domiciary account operated in this country. With this foreign exchange coming in, then the liquidity of foreign exchange will improve, that means more foreign exchange will come into the country. As a result of that, the higher amount will fall because the naira will appreciate and will be approaching the official exchange rate, from N360 towards N305.”

Berating Nigeria’s for the dollar, Senator Yusuf, who is a retired senior banker, said,

Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South), on his part, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly for presenting the budget early, but, however, said that budget presentation is just mere statement of intent until the necessary revenue is raised.

Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau, raised the issue of high exchange rate and low budgetary allocation for education.

Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis, on his part said that ministries, agencies and departments must live up to their responsibility to appear before the relevant committees to defend their budgets.

Criticising the budget, Senator Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, said, “the President presents budget every year but we do not take disciplinary measures expected to make the budget effective simply because we like to speak from both sides of our mouths. It has become an annual ritual and we will still do it.

Defending the poor implementation of the 2019 budget so far, Senator Ajibola Basiru, explained that the 2019 budget was not being fully implemented because it was passed and signed into law towards the end of the 8th National Assembly.