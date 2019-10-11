SPORTS
Siasia’s FIFA Ban: CAS Lifts Deadline Date For Appeal
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has lifted the October 10, 2019 deadline date given to former Super Eagles Chief Coach Samson Siasia to appeal the life ban placed on him by FIFA for bribery allegation.
Siasia disclosed yesterday in Abuja, saying he got a reprieve from CAS for yesterday’s deadline after his lawyers worked hard on the case to get it.
“The date I was told by my lawyers has been lifted by CAS after they made representations. My Lawyers will come back with a new date.
But I must as a matter of urgency raise the funds for the appeal,”, Siasia stated.
Under consideration is his application for stay or suspension of FIFA’s Decision pending the Appeal Hearing itself.
On August 16, FIFA said in a statement that the adjudicatory chamber of its independent ethics committee found the 51-year-old Siasia guilty.
He was “guilty of having accepted that he will receive bribes in relation to manipulation of matches in violation of FIFA Code of Ethics.”
Siasia played 51 times as a striker for the Nigerian national team and later coached various national youth sides before his first spell as senior coach in 2010.
His case is the latest to emerge from FIFA’s long-running investigation into the activities of Singaporean Wilson Raj Perumal, whom FIFA has called a “known match-fixer”.
