Ufot Ekaette Bows Out

Ufot Ekaette, Nigeria’s longest serving Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), in death, is receiving accolades fit for a quintessential public servant that he was in his life time. Those with whom he worked very closely describe him as a thorough bred public servant who was transparent, honest and a stickler for excellence, qualities he brought to bear in the execution of the key offices of public trust he held in the course of his illustrious career.

These are by no means empty words uttered to honour the memory of the dead but, actually, a worthy testimonial to a man who rose through the ranks of the tempestuous Nigerian civil service to become one of its brightest and the best.

Ekaette climbed to the highest echelon of the service and became permanent secretary, a feat reserved for civil servants who know their onions and who are qualified not only on the basis of academic laurels, though that is a primary starting point, but also on the basis of understanding the intricacies of policy formulation, ability to interpret same and apply it to achieve set public service goals. Ekaette proved to have these qualities that distinguished him from his peers and made him the sought-after civil servant by successive administrations.

To have served as principal secretary to Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, so early in his civil service career, is eminent proof of his acumen as an administrator. This was further confirmed when he, at various times, served as permanent secretary in several ministries and agencies before being appointed into a political office first, as deputy governor of his home state of Akwa Ibom and later as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As the pioneer minister of Niger Delta, he used the opportunity to address issues that made the establishment of the ministry inevitable.

In one of his remarks, he pointed out that the low level of development in the Niger Delta region and the crisis that the unfortunate situation had generated and is still generating could have been avoided if the local people had received benefits from oil and gas development. In his informed opinion, he stated that in many cases, workers had been brought in from other parts of the country, while locals suffered from pollution and lack of basic facilities.

Ekaette was born in 1939 in Ikot Edor, Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom State. He attended King’s College, Lagos, graduating in 1960, then went to University College, Ibadan where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics, in 1964. Thereafter, he joined the Federal Civil Service and in 1968, barely four years after joining the service, was appointed principal secretary to Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, a position he occupied throughout the civil war years and until Gowon’s administration was toppled in a bloodless coup in 1975.

Later Ekaette served in the Federal Ministries of Industries, Information, Education and National Planning. He was at a time, secretary, Public Service Department, office of the Head of Service. He was director, External Finance at the Federal Ministry of Finance and also served in that capacity in the Federal Ministries of Industries, Works and Housing.

In the Babangida administration, Ekaette served as the director-general of the omnibus Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure. And when the office of Permanent Secretary was predesignated as Director-General, he served in that capacity in the Federal Ministries of Social Development, Youth and Sports as well as Budget and Planning. In those heady days of Babangida’s political engineering, in 1990, he was appointed deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State when Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga was military administrator.

With the reinstatement of democracy and the election of Obasanjo as president, there was a conscious effort on the part of the new administration to get a capable hand for the strategic office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. That office is the engine room of the executive arm of government. The search went beyond political considerations and it was no surprise to many that Obasanjo settled for him. Ekaette held that office throughout the eight years of the administration. The government of Umaru Yar’Adua retained him as minister of Niger Delta. He left office when Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved his cabinet.

For his meritorious service to fatherland, a grateful nation honoured him with the third highest national award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). As a Christian, the Church bestowed on him the prestigious honour of the Knight of St Christopher (KSC). With his death, the country has lost one of her most revered public servants.

This newspaper joins his family, relations and friends to mourn his demise and wish him a peaceful repose.